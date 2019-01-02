Morgan Hoffmann gets engaged, transforming 2018 from "the worst, to the absolute best year of my life"

After feeling well enough to only play in five PGA Tour events in 2018, Morgan Hoffmann's year ended on a high note far away from the golf course. The former World No. 1 amateur golfer whose playing career was interrupted after being diagnosed with muscular dystrophy late in 2016 got engaged to girlfriend Chelsea Colvard on a boat in the Bahamas.

"This took 2018 from being the worst," Hoffman wrote in an Instagram shared on Wednesday, "to the absolute best year of my life!

Hoffmann, who first revealed his disappointing diagnosis in a heartfelt essay on the Players' Tribune, most recently played competitively at the Honda Classic last February, finishing T-49 after three missed cuts and a withdrawal to start the year. He's fallen from 190th in the Official World Golf Ranking to No. 566, but that hasn't stopped him from making an impact elsewhere.

The former Oklahoma State standout started the Morgan Hoffmann Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to finding a cure for muscular dystrophy and improving the physical and mental wellness of those in the fight against neuromuscular diseases. And it raised $1.5 million during an August golf outing at Arcola Country Club in Paramus, N.J.

Although there's no cure for muscular dystrophy presently, Hoffmann, who wrote "my entire right pec is almost gone" in that Players' Tribune piece, has vowed to return to the PGA Tour when he is recovered.

"I know that it can be cured," he told Golf.com. "I’ve seen a lot of crazy things happen. I’ve heard amazing stories that you think would be a lie. I want a cure before I get back on Tour, and (then) spread the word and tell the world about it."

We wish Morgan the best in his continued pursuit and hope to see him playing competitively again soon. But in the meantime, we also extend our congrats to the lovely couple.

