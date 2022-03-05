Morgan has hat trick, Red Bulls cruise past Toronto 4-1

TORONTO (AP) — Lewis Morgan scored three goals in the first half and the New York Red Bulls cruised to a 4-1 victory over Toronto on Saturday.

Aaron Long scored the other goal for New York (2-0-0) and Patryk Klimala had three assists.

Jesus Jimenez scored for Toronto (0-1-1) in the home debut of coach Bob Bradley.

The Red Bulls went ahead in the 17th minute against the run of play when Jonathan Osorio lost the ball near midfield. Frankie Amaya accelerated past Michael Bradley, Bob’s son, and found Klimala, who sent the ball over to an unmarked Morgan in the middle of the penalty box. The winger's curling shot beat goalkeeper Alex Bono.

In the 24th minute, Morgan beat Bono low to the corner from just outside the penalty box on what was essentially a two-on-one. Klimala played provider again.

Jimenez cut the lead to one in the 35th minute after a slashing run by Luca Petrasso carved open the Red Bulls defense. Jimenez dribbled past onrushing goalkeeper Carlos Coronel and slotted the ball past two defenders for his first MLS goal.

Morgan completed his hat trick in the 40th minute on another counterattack after a Toronto corner. Klimala bodied Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty out of the way near midfield and then muscled past Jacob Shaffelburg, setting up a two-on-zero that Morgan finished.

It was 4-1 two minutes later as Amaya’s free kick found an unmarked Long, whose header beat Bono.

Defender Carlos Salcedo was yellow-carded in the 61st minute for a nasty lunging challenge on Klimala deep in Toronto territory.

The score could have been more lopsided had Bono not made several big saves in the second half. Morgan was ruled outside in the 87th minute on what would have been his fourth goal.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports