Morgan Gibbs-White: Nottingham Forest are perfect for me – now I want an England chance

Morgan Gibbs-White is desperate to break into the England squad before the next World Cup - NFFC/Ritchie Sumpter

It is now almost two years since Morgan Gibbs-White made his £25 million move to Nottingham Forest, and the big moments just keep on coming.

He is the star No 10 for his team, playing a pivotal role to help Forest avoid relegation twice; he’s also won the European Under-21 Championship with England and become a father for the first time.

Ahead of Saturday’s Premier League opener against Bournemouth, the mood is positive and Gibbs-White is fully focused on ensuring Forest can start looking up the table instead of nervously peering over their shoulders. There is another burning career ambition on his mind, but first he is reflecting on how his life has changed since leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers, the club he joined at the age of eight.

“A lot has happened since I’ve come here, I’ve definitely grown up a lot and Forest have been the perfect club for me,” he tells Telegraph Sport.

“I’ve loved every single second being a Forest player. It’s difficult leaving your boyhood club, and the place where I grew up, but I knew it was a step I had to make. I was young, immature and inexperienced at Wolves, and when you’re that age you don’t realise that’s why you’re not getting consecutive game-time. As a kid I didn’t realise that.

“Now I’ve got that experience playing every week at this level and I’m honoured and proud to wear this shirt. We’re all so excited about where this season can take us.”

Morgan Gibbs-White's celebration has been a regular at the City Ground - Getty Images/Andrew Kearns

Gibbs-White’s transfer value has rocketed since his move in August 2022, and he is thriving on the responsibility of being one of Forest’s main men. A gifted orchestrator with sublime skills and football intelligence, he has delivered consistently and led by example during Forest’s toughest moments. Last season he scored five goals and provided 10 assists, appearing in all but one of the club’s 38 Premier League matches.

After the stresses of last season, which was damaged by a four-point deduction and frequent refereeing controversies, hopes are high for the new campaign. During the squad’s pre-season training camp in Murcia last month, where this interview took place, there was a tangible air of confidence among the players.

“We don’t want to be in the same situation as the last two years and I feel that we have the quality in the dressing room to be above that this season,” he says. “When you look at this group on paper, talent-wise, it’s incredible. It’s only a matter of time before it all clicks, I honestly believe that.

“Last season it was hard to ignore all the stuff off the pitch like the points deduction and VAR decisions, but we handled it all really well and rose above it. We got the points back that were taken from us and ultimately stayed in the league. We’re looking to improve this season and aim higher. I do genuinely believe this season is one where we can really progress.”

‘With England I’m just patiently waiting for the chance’

While Gibbs-White’s focus is on Forest, there is also another career goal on his mind this season. He is in an exclusive club as one of only two England players to have won a World Cup and European championship, with the under-17s and under-21s respectively [Angel Gomes at Lille is the other].

The opportunity to continue his Three Lions journey, and play alongside close friend Phil Foden [Gibbs-White is the godfather to Foden’s son, Ronnie] is a huge motivation.

“Every season I always try and set myself a target of getting into England’s first team,” he says. “I’ve played in all the junior levels from the under-16s up and playing for the England seniors is why you play football as a kid.

“The position I play in has some incredible players already. You’ve got the likes of Jude [Bellingham], Madders [James Maddison], Phil and Jack [Grealish] can also play in that position. The competition and level is up here [raises hand above his head] and that’s what I’m striving to be at. Hopefully if I can get to that level it can also help Forest achieve something good this season.”

The medals from England’s Under-17 World Cup victory in 2017 [playing under former Forest manager Steve Cooper] and last year’s under-21s triumph over Spain, with Lee Carsley at the helm, are framed in a room at his house.

“It’s an incredible achievement. To win a World Cup and a Euros is a special thing, and they are memories for life,” he says. “I need to keep my focus on Forest first but with England I’m just patiently waiting for the chance.”

Carsley was recently named as England’s interim manager and will choose his first squad at the end of the month for the Nations League games against the Republic of Ireland and Finland. Gibbs-White, 24, insists the former Everton midfielder should be considered as a serious contender to succeed Gareth Southgate permanently.

“His ideas, the way he coaches and manages is really top level. I loved working for him with the under-21s, you can speak to him about anything but he’d also be able to put you in your place and tell you what you’re doing wrong,” he says.

“I admire people like that because you don’t always want to hear the good things. If you also hear the bad things it can only help develop you as a player. He’s a really top guy and he can achieve a lot of things in coaching.”

Another major influence on Gibbs-White, along with father Kirk and the late legendary striker Cyrille Regis, has been Forest head coach Nuno Espirito Santo. Though first-team opportunities were limited under Nuno at Wolves, Gibbs-White insists his career has developed significantly since the Portuguese’s appointment last December. On his first day, Nuno pulled him aside to assure him that he would be a central figure in the team. It is a relationship that clearly works.

“I’ve really bonded with him since he came in. He’s been incredible for me and we all really believe in him,” he says.

“When you see him in interviews he’s always serious and focused. He is like that, but there’s also a very funny side to him. He’s got so many stories from his experiences in football. The manager has really brought the team together. Whether it’s training or games, he is always making sure that we’re enjoying it and smiling.”

Gibbs-White is certainly smiling when he talks about his nine-month-old son, Greyson. On his left arm there is a tattoo of him and his partner, Britney, as birds with Greyson underneath them as a baby bird.

“Being a dad puts your whole life into perspective. It gives you a new meaning to what you want to achieve,” he says. “Becoming a father is the best gift you can ever have, and I tell my missus that every day. It’s one of the best things that can happen to you, but also the hardest.

“In pre-season when we were in Spain it was the first time I’d spent that long away from the little man and I was dying to get home. These are the sacrifices we have to make as footballers and not many people see that.”

Now onto this weekend, and Gibbs-White has been counting down the days as Forest attempt to transfer their positive pre-season into the Premier League. He hopes it will not be too long until he is performing his trademark goal celebration of standing with his fingers in his ears.

The message behind that pose is all about blocking out the noise – this season the aim is to make himself impossible to ignore.