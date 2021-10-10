Morgan Freeman rejects movement to defund the police: ‘Most of them are doing their job’

Morgan Freeman has said that he does not support the movement to defund the police.

Police abolition is a movement that has gained momentum in recent years, especially within the US. Advocates propose replacing the police with alternative public safety infrastructure.

The movement has gained momentum in part as a response to police violence.

Speaking to Black Enterprise’s Selena Hill, the veteran actor said: “I’m not in the least bit for defunding the police.

“Police work is, aside from all the negativity around it, it is very necessary for us to have them and most of them are guys that are doing their job. They’re going about their day-to-day jobs. There are some police the never pulled their guns except in rage, that sort of thing. I don’t know.”

For an breakdown of what exactly is meant by “defunding the police”, you can click here.

Freeman can next be seen starring in The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain, a drama which focuses on the story of an elderly Black veteran who is killed by the police.

Frankie Faison, who plays Kenneth Chamberlain in the film, endorsed Morgan’s comments in the same interview.

“Well, I agree with Morgan,” Faison said. “I’m certainly not in favour of defunding policemen.”

Earlier this year, Freeman collaborated with a criminal justice professor to donate $1m to the University of Mississippi, for the purposes of establishing a Centre for Evidence-Based Policing and Reform.

