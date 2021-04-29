Morgan Freeman calls Michael Douglas a failure in The Kominsky Method' s season 3 trailer

Michael Douglas' Sandy Kominsky and Morgan Freeman go at it on stage in the official trailer for The Kominsky Method's third and final season, which premieres May 28.

"Just because you succeeded at something doesn't mean you can teach it," the acting coach tells Freeman, who plays a fictionalized version of himself in the Netflix comedy.

"So you think someone who has failed at something should teach it?" Freeman shoots back. Ouch.

This season also sees Sandy getting his chance at a comeback when filmmaker Barry Levinson — also playing himself in a guest role — hires him for a movie, as he's in search of a "new face that's kind of an old face."

Sandy also has to navigate what aging looks like without his best friend Norman Newlander (Alan Arkin) by his side. Life only becomes more complicated with the arrival of Sandy's ex-wife Roz Volander (Kathleen Turner). The pair's famously volatile relationship is further inflamed when she comes to LA to spend time with their daughter Mindy (Sarah Baker) and her boyfriend Martin (Paul Reiser).

The show aims to explore "money, death, love, murder, and dreams coming true" in season 3, which consists of six episodes. Lisa Edelstein, Emily Osment, Graham Rogers, and Haley Joel Osment reprise their guest-starring roles.

EW reported Arkin's departure from the series in September, after the actor starred in the first two seasons as Sandy's trusted agent and friend.

The Kominsky Method's first two installments followed Sandy and Norman as they navigated their later years in Los Angeles. The second season, released in October 2019, saw Norman reconnect with an old flame from his youth, played by Jane Seymour. Arkin's performance on the series earned him two Emmy nominations for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, with Douglas and the show itself also landing nods. In 2019, the show won a Golden Globe for Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy, while Douglas nabbed Best Actor — Television Series Musical or Comedy.

Netflix renewed the series for a final season last July.

"The Kominsky Method has been a true passion project for me and it's been an incredible experience to see the warm response from both audiences and critics," creator and executive producer Chuck Lorre said at the time. "I'm excited to wrap up the story with this final chapter."

