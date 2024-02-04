Morgan Freeman Accepts Auburn Player’s Apology For Laying Of Hands
After slapping away a hand he thought belonged to a rival’s fan, Auburn basketballer Johni Broome realized he had to get right with God — aka actor Morgan Freeman, who memorably played the deity in the film Bruce Almighty.
Broome tried to save a ball from going out of bounds in the second half of Auburn’s game against Ole Miss when someone in the front row grabbed his jersey.
Thinking it was an Ole Miss fan trying to rattle him, Broome brushed the person’s arm away.
Broome turned and quickly realized it was Freeman, the Academy Award-winning actor who is a big Mississippi fan and attends many Rebels games.
“I kind of got his hand off,” Broome later told reporters. “I saw who it was and I’m a big movie guy. I probably watched one of his movies on the plane coming here.
“But I realized it was him and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m a big fan. I’m sorry.’ He said, ‘Just keep playing.’”
Broome went back over to Freeman during the game.
“I’m just like, ‘I’m sorry, again,’” Broome said. “He said, ‘You all good. Just keep playing.’ He’s a very good guy. Love him.”
Auburn won the game. Broome won absolution.
Johni Broome thinks a fan is trying to grab him, smacks their hand away, then realizes it's Morgan Freeman 😂😂😳 pic.twitter.com/7buLKBdZo6
— The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 4, 2024
