Morgan Evans Says Ex Kelsea Ballerini Is 'Saying Things That Aren't Reality' About Their Divorce

Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 2019 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 05, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.

John Shearer/Getty Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini

Morgan Evans is speaking out about Kelsea Ballerini's public statements about their divorce.

On Tuesday, the "Young Again" singer seemingly addressed Ballerini's upcoming Call Her Daddy podcast episode in which she's expected to reveal new details about their split.

"It's really sad for me to see this person, who I spent so much of my life with, and loved with all my heart, saying things that aren't reality and that leave out what really happened," Evans, 37, wrote on Instagram.

"She knows I'm not the type of guy to speak on those things publicly. If this is what she needs to heal, I hope it helps," he added. "All I ask is if that you're on my pages, please don't be mean. Don't be mean to Kelsea, don't be mean to each other."

He concluded by writing, "Life's too short."

Evans' statement comes hours after PEOPLE shared a clip from Ballerini's interview on Call Her Daddy — which is out Wednesday — during which she reflected on the moments that led to her split from Evans.

Ballerini, 29, told host Alexandra Cooper that her relationship with Evans "took work for a long time," and recalled the nights she spent sleeping on the couch.

"There were separations, there was years of couples therapy. There was like, many a night of sleeping on the couch," she said. "I don't think it was the first night, but it was a night where I was like, this is not what I want."

She continued: "I slept on the couch the night before the CMAs and I remember I went to rehearsal at the arena and texting him and being like, 'I'll just see you at the carpet.'"

When asked by Cooper why she slept on the couch, Ballerini explained that her marriage was plagued with "such a sense of disconnection," and that she and Evans, who married in 2017, would often go long stretches without seeing each other.

"We hadn't seen each other, there was a lack of effort to see each other. I was getting resentful because any time we did see each other, I felt like I was carrying that load, and I was tired," she said. "I was just tired of showing up in that way all the time and not feeling like I was seen or matched."

In a trailer for the episode, Ballerini agreed with Cooper that their split did indeed get "nasty" — and that she took issue with a ballad he released that implied he was blindsided by the end of their marriage.

Earlier this month, she released a heartbreaking EP and accompanying short film titled Rolling Up the Welcome Mat in which she chronicled the demise of her marriage.

The "I Quit Drinking" singer filed for divorce from Evans in August after nearly five years of marriage, and their split was finalized in November.

Since then, she's been linked to Outer Banks star Chase Stokes, who recently told PEOPLE that he and the country singer "have just been spending some time together."

"Kelsea is a lovely, lovely girl. She's great," he said. "We're having a good time."

Meanwhile, Evans opened up about what it was like moving on during an appearance on Bobby Bones Show.

"It was really tough," Evans said, referring to negative comments aimed at him on social media after the split. "The only thing you can control is you, and how you feel and what you're doing. Thankfully I have good people around to keep reminding me of that and keep me grounded in that way, and I'll always be grateful for that."

He also discussed how writing his confessional song "Over for You" — which contains emotional lyrics such as "How many times did you say you loved me/When it wasn't true?" — helped him process his emotions surrounding his high-profile breakup.

"It felt good to do that," Evans said. "Just be honest, and not try to cover things up."

"Having gone through a situation like that, seeing that it helps other people going through situations like that, yeah, it's really a big deal," he added, noting that he believed that "vulnerability and personal writing is actually the thing that most widely relates to people."