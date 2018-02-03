Morgan, Davis help Cornell slip past Dartmouth, 86-85

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) -- Matt Morgan scored 17 of his 28 points in the final 8 1/2 minutes and Joel Davis hit two free throws with 25 seconds left to help Cornell beat Dartmouth 86-85 on Friday night.

Davis finished with 16 points. Stone Gettings had 20 points, five rebounds and five assists, while Steven Julian added nine points and 10 rebounds for Cornell (8-10, 2-3 Ivy League).

Taylor Johnson made two free throws to give Dartmouth an 84-79 lead with a minute left. Morgan hit a jumper and, after Will Emery made 1 of 2 free throws on the other end, added a 3-pointer that pulled Cornell within one with 33 seconds to go. Davis made a steal, was fouled and hit two free throws eight seconds later to put the Big Red up 86-85. Johnson missed a jumper with four seconds to go and Cornell's Terrance McBride grabbed the rebound to seal it.

Johnson led Dartmouth (4-14, 0-5) with 25 points, Miles Wright scored 18 and Ian Sistare had a career-high 15 points. Wright now has 1,006 career points.

The Big Green has lost eight in a row.