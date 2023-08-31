Morgan Charriere ready to make up for lost time after he missed out on first UFC Paris event

PARIS – Morgan Charriere didn’t get the call from the UFC when the promotion came to France for the first time in 2022. Now he’s ready to make up for it.

Charriere (18-9-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC) takes on Manolo Zecchini (11-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC) in a featherweight bout Saturday in Paris. It’s a year to the weekend after the UFC’s debut in the “City of Lights,” and at the time, Charriere was less than a year removed from a Cage Warriors interim featherweight title loss.

But after that, he went on a three-fight winning streak for Cage Warriors, including back-to-back stoppage wins earlier this year. Now he has his shot at the UFC.

Charriere talked about that and more at Wednesday’s UFC Fight Night 226 media day in Paris.

Check out the full interview in the video above. UFC Fight Night 226 takes place Saturday at Accor Arena and is the UFC’s second visit to France. The event streams on ESPN+.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 226.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie