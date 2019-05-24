Morgan backs Archer while Kohli thinks World Cup will be decided by bowlers

England skipper Eoin Morgan insists Jofra Archer will not be overawed and has backed the young bowler to lead the hosts to glory at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

Archer’s rise has captivated English cricket for the past 12 months and he forced his way into their squad on the eve of the tournament, thanks to an encouraging debut series against Pakistan.

England are the ranked first in the ICC ODI rankings and have picked a largely settled side since exiting in the pool stages four years ago.

Ten incredible captains, but just one glittering trophy.

Take a peek behind the scenes at our #CWC19 media event! 👀 pic.twitter.com/tb9H8DajEr — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) May 23, 2019

But fast bowler Archer is expected to play in the opener against South Africa next Thursday and captain Morgan believes he could be a talisman as the home team chase a first men’s title, two years after the England’s women triumphed at Lord’s.

“I’m not surprised about Jofra’s emergence in the last 12 months. He has performed with us as he has around the world for the last year or more,” said Morgan.

“He is impressive in all three parts of the match. He opens, bowls well in the middle and then can come back at the death.

“There is no doubt this is a huge opportunity for him. He is young ambitious and confident. He wants to play international cricket for England and it’s exciting.

“I think he could have a long future ahead of him. The fact that his first big series is the World Cup is just exciting for him – it’s an opportunity. He won’t be overcome by it and we expect him to have a big summer.”

As hosts and tournament favourites, all eyes will be on England during the next six weeks as they attempt to claim their first ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

They have won their last ten ODI series, boast batsman that regularly push 500 in an innings and possess wicket-takers with both seam and spin – leaving Morgan in no doubt how this current crop stack up against past teams.

“I totally agree that no former England batsman would get into our current top seven,” he said.

“No-one is head and shoulders above anyone else and there are the ten best teams in the world here but we are confident.

“We’re as best prepared as we can be. We want the first game to be tomorrow and get into tournament now. We’re itching to go.

“It would be extremely cool if we could reach the final. Every captain would lose a left leg to do it. I grew up dreaming of playing Test cricket or scoring the winning runs in a World Cup.

“I never dreamt of this because it was too wild. Now, we’re all desperate to get out there.”

Meanwhile India captain Virat Kohli believes it is the bowlers, not the big hitters, who will be biting back this summer

T20 scoring methods have increasingly crept into the 50-over game since Australia held the trophy aloft in 2015, with England breaking the world record for the record ODI highest total twice in the last three years.

The prospect of a side reaching 500 in kind English conditions has generated plenty of headlines in the build-up to the tournament but Kohli believes ball may triumph in the battle with bat.

“England seem obsessed with getting to 500 before anyone else and there is a lot of talk about someone doing it at this tournament,” he said.

“But at a World Cup, things are totally different. As the tournament goes on, scoring will become harder and pitches will deteriorate.

“If a side bats first and gets 260 or 270, then that will be hard to chase. I promise you, you will see 250 defended in this tournament.

“Chasing those totals will be almost as hard as chasing a 360 or 370 outside of a World Cup. Not all teams will win matches early on and some won’t be in good positions.

“They will need results and when you need to apply pressure, teams may play a bit more conservatively. It won’t be gung-ho from ball one.”

Ranked second in the world, India are one of the favourites to lift the trophy but Kohli knows they need to be more ruthless if they are to collect a third title since the first tournament in England in 1975.

They led Australia 2-0 in a best-of-five series this year before falling to a 3-2 defeat and Kohli expects greater concentration from his squad.

“We learned a lot from that. We thought we would win at least one from the final three but we let it slip and Australia showed us what can happen if you really believe," he added.

“They showed more passion and character than we did and we know we need to bring that here.

“England are the strongest side but all ten are well-balanced and strong. For me, it is a great honour to captain India at the World Cup.

“There will be nerves but we believe in ourselves and we know we have a good squad. Now it’s time to deliver.”