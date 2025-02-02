Moretto: Milan could let Futuro winger join Genoa in exchange for resale clause

Hugo Cuenca, the Milan Futuro starlet, is reportedly just one step away from joining Genoa on a permanent basis. An offer has been tabled by the Rossoblu, with only AC Milan’s response now needed.

Cuenca took the step up to the Futuro side this season, having done really well for the Primavera last season, and there was cautious optimism that he would be important for Daniele Bonera’s side. However, as a result of a muscle injury, that hasn’t been the case.

The Paraguayan played the first ten games before getting injured, scoring zero goals in the process, and now his contract will expire in the summer. A renewal is not on the cards, as per Matteo Moretto, and that’s why Milan are willing to part ways with him this transfer window.

Genoa have now tabled an official offer, per the journalist, and it’s believed that Milan would get % on a future resale. Luca Bendoni has added that the future resale clause should be around 30%, which would be a good deal for the Rossoneri.

Obviously, this is all assuming that a renewal is definitely off the table, as 30% from a future sale is certainly better than zero.