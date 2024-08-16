Moretto: Atalanta could hijack Juve’s signing of Kalulu as inquiry is made

Pierre Kalulu appeared to be just one step away from Juventus but it seems the defender is now having second thoughts. According to a report, AC Milan could thus open talks with Atalanta, who have enquired about the situation again.

After reaching an agreement with Milan, Juventus seemed to be just details away from announcing Kalulu, but they have been unable to convince the defender. Earlier today, the Frenchman was at the training ground and appeared to be very content.

According to Matteo Moretto, Atalanta are monitoring the situation closely and have even made a new inquiry. They want to understand if there’s a possibility of hijacking Juve’s transfer, knowing that Milan are open to the sale this transfer window.

Given Atalanta’s way of developing talents, as seen with Charles De Ketelaere, Kalulu might also be more inclined to join the Bergamo side. Not to mention that there’s less rivalry between Milan and Atalanta, which cannot be said for Milan and Juventus.

The coming days should be decisive in the matter but for now, Kalulu’s move to Juventus has been put completely on hold. In the meantime, it remains to be seen if the player will be called up for the game between Milan and Torino tomorrow.