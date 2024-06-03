Morecambe appoint Adams for third spell as manager

Derek Adams most recently managed Ross County, however his third spell in charge of the Scottish side lasted just 12 matches [Rex Features]

Morecambe have reappointed Derek Adams for a third spell as manager following Ged Brannan's move to Accrington Stanley.

Brannan left the Shrimps to join Stanley as assistant to John Doolan in April.

He had taken over initially as caretaker when Adams left for Ross County in November but will now be replaced by the 48-year-old Scot at the League Two club.

"There is a lot of work to be done over the transfer window to get ready for the start of the new season, and I know the board of directors were looking for a manager who knows the football club and how it works," Adams said.

"I’m delighted to come back and try and help the football club move forward again.

"This will come not only through myself, my staff, and the players, but the supporters of the football club as well who have been through a really difficult period."

'No-one better suited to role than Derek'

In Adams' first spell the club were promoted to League One via the play-offs after beating Newport County at Wembley in 2021.

He left to join Bradford City later that summer but returned to Morecambe, where he managed to maintain their League One status and avoid relegation in their first season in the third tier.

Adams left the club again last season for a third spell at Ross County but his latest stint there spanned just 12 matches, culminating in his resignation after a 5-0 hammering by Motherwell.

Brannan's departure from Morecambe was the latest twist in what has been a turbulent spell for the Lancashire club.

They were placed in a transfer embargo in March, deducted three points at the start of April by the English Football League for failing to adhere to an agreed decision imposed in August 2023, and players and staff received their April wages late.

The club has also been up for sale since September 2022, with a buyer for the club still not found.

"While we continue to face challenges, the situation at Morecambe has evolved sufficiently to enable us to hire into key roles and get on with the core business of being a football club," director James Wakefield said.

"That means moving decisively to appoint a first team manager, and we can think of no-one better suited to that task than Derek. Having always maintained a strong relationship with him, we know he is capable of quickly building competitive teams, and that is exactly what is required."