More workers hit with pay cuts than in last recession, and stagnant wages could linger

In the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic in early spring, with revenue plunging 70%, Dallas software company CEO Rishi Khanna quickly decided to cut the salaries of all 12 of his employees rather than lay some of them off.

Job cuts, he says, would have hurt employee morale at the firm, ISHIR. Plus, he adds, “we did not want to lose any of our key people.”

And with layoffs ravaging the economy, staffers were receptive to the pay cuts even though they still put in 40 hours or more a week.

“I knew many people that were already being furloughed or totally laid off,” says Bill Luisi, ISHIR’s senior director of sales, who took a 20% pay cut. “I felt grateful to have an opportunity.”

The layoffs and furloughs of more than 25 million U.S. workers have understandably fueled most of the nation’s anguish over the coronavirus recession. But that's not the only economic setback for workers: Many companies are trimming employees’ hours or wages to reduce costs – either instead of, or in addition to, the job cuts. For workers, a smaller paycheck may be a welcome alternative to losing a job, but economists say it still could hurt consumer spending and the economy, and represent an even more enduring legacy of the downturn than the layoffs. .

Nearly half of the nation’s net job losses in early spring have been recouped, though recovering the rest could take a few years, economists say.

Still, “you’ll see the employment level be restored more quickly than wage growth,” says economist Dante DeAntonio of Moody’s Analytics.

Across the economy, most workers are not seeing their pay cut, but they are grappling with wage freezes or meager increases. From March through June, employers froze the wages of 58% of their workers, up from 36% during the same period last year, according to a recent study by the University of Chicago and payroll processor ADP. In the second quarter, the wages and salaries of private-sector workers edged up 0.4%, the smallest increase in five years, according to the Labor Department’s Employment Cost Index.

'Double whammy' for rehired workers

Most affected by the reductions in hours or pay are furloughed employees returning to work, socking them with a one-two punch of financial distress. And while cuts in hours – which result in lower weekly paychecks, of course – are more prevalent, a historically large share of U.S. employers, like ISHIR, have taken the unusual step of reducing hourly wages or salaries during the downturn.

In April, the vast majority of unemployed Americans – 18 million -- said they were on temporary layoff or furlough, Labor Department figures show. About 40% of furloughed employees have returned to work, according to Gusto, a payroll and benefits provider to more than 100,000 small businesses. Of those, 29% have come back to fewer hours or lower wages, according to figures through August that Gusto provided exclusively to USA TODAY. That compares with just 17% of a much smaller pool of furloughed workers called back during the same period last year.

Many workers have been recalled by restaurants or shops, for example, that mostly or completely shut down in the early days of the crisis, and then reopened but without indoor dining or at lower capacity and limited hours. That curtailed workers’ schedules and pay.

“When they come back, it doesn’t mean they’re coming back to a rosy picture,” says Sarah Gustafson, Gusto’s lead data scientist. “They’re kind of getting a double whammy.”

San Diego-based Positive Adventures, which runs corporate team-building and outdoor youth education events, furloughed most of its nine full-time employees in March when sales vanished, CEO Melissa Lopez says. After she secured a forgivable federal loan, she brought back five of the workers and generated some revenue through summer camps and virtual events.

But in July, after she exhausted the federal money and with sales still down 80%, she scaled back their schedules to 20 to 30 hours a week.

When she did, “I was so nervous I would lose people,” Lopez says. She says she expects to restore their hours when business returns, though she’s unsure when that will happen.

Julie Fry, 36, the company’s sales and marketing director, has pared her two-meal-a-day takeout ritual to just one meal daily on weekends, and cut out frills such as going to hair and nail salons and buying clothes. Noting that her income is aided by freelance social media projects, she says she wants to stay with Positive Adventures over the long term because she believes in its mission.

