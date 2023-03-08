More women are needed in N.L.'s fast-growing tech sector, TechNL chair says

Dua Fatima, a Memorial University student, says she thanks her father for encouraging her to pursue her dreams and for always teaching her that women can do anything men can. (Rich Blenkinsopp/Submitted - image credit)

At 25 years old, Dua Fatima has already received a bachelor's degree in bioinformatics and is currently pursuing a master's degree in artificial intelligence.

She says she's loved math, science and technology since she was a young girl. But when she reflects on her achievements, she says she credits her father, who always told her that women are just as capable as men.

"It is because of my father that I do not feel less than a man," said Fatima. "In my family, a woman and a man was always equal."

Fatima moved from Pakistan to St. John's last fall to go to Memorial University. She previously worked in Pakistan as a bioinformatician — using computer technology to collect and analyze biological data — after receiving her bachelor's degree from Pakistan's COMSATS University.

While many women were enrolled in her bachelor's program, she said, a lot of them didn't end up pursuing a career in the tech industry.

It's something Jacqueline Lee, the chair of TechNL, says is an unfortunately common reality.

According to TechNL, Newfoundland and Labrador's tech industry is worth $1.6 billion and employs about 4,000 people — a number that's quickly growing.

Over the next few years, says Lee, companies will need to fill around 5,000 jobs, positions she hopes will be taken up by more women.

"We have a massive talent shortage, especially here in Newfoundland, but in Canada, nationally," said Lee, who is also the CEO of PolyUnit, a medical technology startup.

"I think there's low participation of women in the sector and in the workforce."

Barriers to entry

As a way to introduce more young people to jobs in the tech sector, Lee said she visits elementary schools and teaches children about the industry.

When she presents to Grade 3 classes, she said, there's often a lot of excitement and enthusiasm among both boys and girls. However, interest among girls begins to wane as they grow older, she said, largely due to classroom communication.

Lee said boys are generally taught to make mistakes and experiment, while girls are more likely to be rewarded for performing well on tests — as opposed to celebrating the process, she said, girls are celebrated for their achievements.

Because of this, said Lee, many girls may choose to focus on subjects they excel in. Lee said that most women who pursue degrees and careers in technology do so because they have a role model who has helped encourage or motivate them.

Fatima said her father emphasized the importance of education and taught her to pursue goals that may initially seem unattainable.

"Science was always my thing because of my curious nature," said Fatima. "Both of the genders are capable of doing what they want to if they have that thought of doing [something]."

For Kelly Eddison, the IT business solutions director for Inmarsat, an international satellite telecommunications company with an office in Mount Pearl, she says she never thought it would be possible to be part of a company that would help send satellites into space.

"I grew up in an area as a female on the Northern Peninsula where you had a couple options," said Eddison, who is from St. Lunaire-Griquet.

"You're going to be a nurse or you're going to be a teacher… So having that opportunity to become part of this kind of industry and to help people globally so much, it's mind blowing. Never would've dreamt it."

Advice for young girls

Lee says TechNL and PolyUnity have a number of initiatives to help encourage girls and women to pursue careers in technology, including things like high school internship programs.

She said she got into the tech sector by accident. Lee's an accountant by trade, and spent the first 20 years of her career working in construction and real estate.

"You do not have to have a technical background whatsoever," said Lee.

"You don't have to be great at science, or you don't have to have software development understanding or skills. There are hundreds of tech careers for all kinds of backgrounds and experiences."

For those who want to pursue a career in technology, Eddison tells them to be brave and courageous. Regardless of one's perceived skillset, she said, there's always a place for them in the tech industry.

"That glass ceiling is finally being cracked and I'm so proud to be a part of that," said Eddison.

"So being a part of that to help change that culture, that mindset has really been important."

For Fatima, her advice is somewhat simple. If you have a dream, follow it.

"Don't hesitate to go into a tech field just because you think it's going to be difficult," she said.

"You have to put yourself into a position where you are capable of doing it. When you will be in that position, you will be able to achieve your goals."

