More wind, low humidity expected in Northern California after gusts led to safety outages

Sacramento is under a second wind advisory Tuesday after gusts reached nearly 45 mph at the Sacramento International Airport on Monday.

The region also remains under a red flag warning for dangerous fire weather, and National Weather Service Meteorologist Eric Kurth said conditions are expected to be even drier Tuesday compared to Monday. Winds are forecast to range between 20 and 30 mph. Kurth said some gusts could reach 40 mph.

The area under the wind advisory is smaller Tuesday than it was during the advisory that expired 11 p.m. Monday, but it includes Sacramento, Fairfield, Stockton and Modesto, Kurth said. The wind advisory ends at 2 p.m. and the red flag warning ends at 7 p.m. Tuesday, he added.

Strong winds yesterday led to a series of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. public safety power shutoffs that took around 24,000 customers in 23 counties offline by noon.

The region is also seeing chillier temperatures: Tuesday morning is starting off five to eight degrees cooler than Monday morning. Lows will be in the mid-40s to low-50s Tuesday before dipping even lower Wednesday. Highs for Tuesday will reach around 75 degrees, while Wednesday should see highs around 70.