You Can Do More Than Wear Gucci. Now You Can Eat It.

Helen Holmes
·9 min read
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos Courtesy of Gucci Osteria
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos Courtesy of Gucci Osteria

Many accomplished chefs toil for decades in the hopes of helming a restaurant that earns a Michelin Star, one of the industry’s most coveted accolades. Last week, one year after opening Gucci Osteria Tokyo, which serves Italian cuisine with a Japanese twist above the luxury brand’s second Ginza flagship store, executive chef Antonio Iacoviello learned the restaurant had made the cut.

“It’s like a dream coming true,” Iacoviello told The Daily Beast. “It’s a big step for me.” He was headhunted by Gucci for their Tokyo location while working for chef Massimo Bottura at Osteria Francescana in Moderna, Italy (three Michelin stars).

“When I learned about the project, I fell in love,” Iacoviello told The Daily Beast. “The menu is based on my life story, where I come from and my family. We [the restaurant staff] decide the menu, and Gucci approves my ideas.”

Can NFTs Really Save the Restaurant Industry?

Over the course of his 24-year career, during which he’s worked for iconic chefs like Frenchman Alain Ducasse and Dane René Redzepi, Iacoviello had yet to receive a One Star rating of his own, which in the Michelin guide means “a very good restaurant in its category.”

But in the seven brief years since Gucci opened its first restaurant, 1921Gucci, in Shanghai, high-profile accolades have rapidly come to be expected of the brand’s culinary properties: Gucci Osteria Florence, opened in 2018 and also helmed by Bottura, has one Michelin star.

Chanel has Beige, a Tokyo-based restaurant launched in collaboration with Decasse with a 30,000 yen ($200) signature menu and a smart-elegant dress code: “jackets or collared shirts, and long trousers are required for gentlemen.” Marni operates a quaint flower café, while Louis Vuitton has just opened another glamorous new restaurant in Saint Tropez after opening its first eatery in Japan in 2020. The Daily Beast reached out to Chanel, Marni and Louis Vuitton for comment.

“Fashion brands used to need to work hard to convince restaurant patrons that they were of quality and worthwhile,” Steven Kamali, CEO of the advisory firm Hospitality House, told The Daily Beast. “Now, it’s widely accepted that they’re operating on the highest tier of the culinary marketplace. In fact, fashion brands have a clear competitive advantage in terms of capital and resources. More importantly, their version of success is not tied to profitability.”

“I don’t get to look at their books, but all these brands must just be writing off their losses,” Pete Wells, restaurant critic for the New York Times, agreed. “You’ll definitely lose money.”

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Executive Chef Antonio Iacoviello.</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Courtesy Gucci Osteria</div>

Executive Chef Antonio Iacoviello.

Courtesy Gucci Osteria

Restaurants are notoriously low margin, challenging to staff and entirely dependent upon the whims and behaviors of diners, facts that were never more glaring than during the avalanche of pandemic-prompted business closures during the initial waves of Covid-19.

But for luxury brands, the restaurant gamble often proves to be worth taking. Restaurants “bring customers in who are expected to spend more on leisure and social activities,” Pippa Stephens, a retail analyst at GlobalData, told Vogue last June. “Experiential retail has been massive in stores in order to stop people from shifting completely to buying fashion online.”

Fashion branded culinary offerings range from casual breakfast staples to opulent, emulsified multi-course dinners. In addition to espresso, Ralph’s Coffee, a posh café overseen by Ralph Lauren with four locations in New York, offers branded $50 mugs and $115 cake platters. Lauren also oversees the midtown swish of the Polo Bar, and other venues in Chicago, Milan, Paris, and Chengdu.

At BG on Fifth, a new restaurant opened by luxury department store Bergdorf Goodman last October, customers can recharge with $41 lobster salads tossed with cucumber and blood orange before heading back inside for retail therapy.

“Brands are attempting to democratize their product with ventures like coffee and pastries, but I also think a big part of this is that it’s another arena where brands can create a sense of supremacy, by which I mean supremacy amongst one another,” Kamali said. “It was clothes, then home or personal care and now food. Who does it best?”

“These brands resonate with consumers,” Kamali said. “Someone may not be able to afford the clothes, but they can likely afford a cup of coffee with the brand’s name on it.”

Each fashion brand also comes with its own unique aesthetics and signifiers that can be transmuted into the realm of cuisine, via both restaurant design and the food itself.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Gucci Osteria Tokyo interior.</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Courtesy Gucci Osteria</div>

Gucci Osteria Tokyo interior.

Courtesy Gucci Osteria

Gianni’s, named for Gianni Versace and located in the former Versace mansion, gleams with flashy neon lighting and old-world opulence.

Gucci Osteria Tokyo’s interiors evoke the brand’s eclecticism with the restaurant’s use of Gucci Décor’s flowery Tian wallpaper, peacock velvet banquettes, marble dinner tables and a hand-painted floor pattern inspired by Gucci creative director Alessandro Michel’s antiques collection.

“For a regular restaurant, it’s more about ingredients and quality,” Iacoviello told The Daily Beast. “When you work for a company like Gucci, they want the same ingredients and the same quality, but they want you to pair the [menu] program with the colors and the styles that they use for their clothes.”

With that being said, Gucci “usually leaves my mind free,” Iacoviello said. “The restaurant is connected to the Gucci store that we have downstairs, so basically, I just take a walk downstairs and see what’s going on with Gucci” to get inspiration for his menu, the chef said.

“People who love fine dining, plus people who are curious about the connection between Gucci and Osteria Francescana” make up most of Osteria Tokyo’s clientele, Iacoviello said. “Even if you came only to see the Gucci restaurant, you will fall in love and come back to try our food again.”

One of the chef's favorite dishes on the menu is “a parmigiana that wants to become a ramen,” Iacoviello told The Daily Beast. The dish replaces wheat spaghetti with soba noodles and uses eggplant broth in the absence of carbonara. “It’s a dish that unifies Italy and Japan, and it’s dedicated to the memory of my beloved father.”

In 2024, the Italian jewelry brand Bulgari will open a Miami hotel and restaurant designed by Milanese architecture firm Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel and helmed by Michelin-star chef Niko Romito. Miami, with its opulent annual Art Basel Miami Beach fair and ultra-rich jet setter community, seems like the perfect setting for a fashion house that trades in diamonds. ACPV architects in charge of the project were unavailable for comment.

Luca Fantin, the chef behind Bulgari’s Il Ristorante in Tokyo, told The Daily Beast that conceptualizing the menu is “not about gaining inspiration from the design of jewelry. It’s about more fundamental notions from which I draw ideas. It’s techniques of excellence, elegance, beauty, a quality experience, etc. We offer a gastronomic experience that cannot be expressed on the plate alone.”

Wells reviewed Giorgio Armani’s Armani Ristorante in 2013 and wrote that Sandro Romano’s menu was “at its best when it takes its cues from the understated style of Milan, Mr. Armani’s base of power. The rice in black risotto with speck-wrapped cuttlefish had precisely the firm but creamy texture it should.”

“The thing that was interesting to me about it was that the prices seemed pretty reasonable for fancy midtown Italian food, which is almost its own genre of Italian food,” Wells told The Daily Beast.

“I always wanted the Armani brand to become an expression of style as a lifestyle of sophisticated simplicity, as a sign of elegance in every field,” Giorgio Armani told The Daily Beast. “Food, one of the most important elements of everyday life, could not be missing.”

“Armani Ristorante presents an innovative cuisine that matches with the traditional Italian one and offers the possibility to taste exclusive dishes, with impeccable service, in a unique and sophisticated environment,” Armani said.

“I don’t think any of the places we’re talking about really aspire to be ‘good enough,’ I think that they’re all trying to be good, but honestly, I don’t fully understand the rationale,” Wells added. “The Ralph Lauren Polo Bar is, in a certain way, like the brand come to life, but is that better than taking out a billboard or a TV ad? I really don’t know.” Ralph Lauren was unavailable for comment.

For the moment, it seems as though luxury fashion brands betting on restaurants is a strategy that’s just beginning to gather steam. Harrods, the legendary U.K. department store that got its start nearly 200 years ago selling groceries, will open a Nordic-French restaurant called Studio Frantzen in November and plans to open another in 2024 with chef Dave Pynt.

More mid-sized brands, like Philosophy di Alberta Ferretti and Borsalino, are also getting in on the culinary action, indicating a broader shift: you don’t have to have LVMH-level clout to branch out into restaurants.

“I would expect that we’ll see more of them but they may become more explicitly designed for Instagram,” Wells said. “It just seems like a natural next step, given how important visual environments have always been for the fashion business.”

“The concept is here to stay,” Kamali said. “Brands will transcend food trends, and they will certainly be an exciting part of the culinary industry for many years to come.”

However, the brands that will likely continue to forgo restaurants entirely fall under the category of fast fashion, which depends upon the domination of online shopping that luxury brands are fighting against.

Companies like H&M and Uniqlo are primarily driven by online sales, and don’t need to provide the intimate client services (personal advisors, comped travel) that luxury brands are having to lean on in order to establish deep bonds with their customers.

Plus, with many fast fashion purveyors shutting down thousands of physical retail locations in recent years, opening a costly restaurant could only be counterintuitive for a business like Zara: “There’s no upside,” Kamali said.

And then there are e-commerce juggernauts like Shein, which dominates the fast fashion market with zero brick-and-mortar shopfronts: why would they change their dizzyingly lucrative strategy to launch a bistro?

Luxury houses are facing different challenges. “Fashion shows used to be the primary way for fashion brands to express themselves—the couture show is the aspirational representation of the brand, and then the more affordable options would represent the watered-down version of couture,” Kamali said. “Food is now being utilized in the same way. Michelin stars are the couture options, while coffee and pastries are what can be found on the racks.”

“Ultimately, people want the coffee cup so that they can bring a piece of Ralph Lauren or Gucci home with them,” Kamali said.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • Paolo Banchero with an assist vs the Philadelphia 76ers

    Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic) with an assist vs the Philadelphia 76ers, 11/25/2022

  • Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming dead at 71 after battle with ALS

    TORONTO — Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons, has died at 71 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming's death in a statement. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL. Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season. The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team record

  • Falcons cling to hope Pitts, Graham can return this season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are not ruling out tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive end Ta’Quon Graham for the season, even though coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday each starter will have surgery. The Falcons placed Pitts, their 2021 first-round pick, and Graham on injured reserve on Monday with knee injuries. Each will miss at least four games. The Falcons (5-6) have only six regular-season games remaining, including Sunday’s game at Washington. Atlanta is only a half game behi

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • The advice Chris Boucher gave Christian Koloko

    On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Boucher reveals the most important advice he gave Christian Koloko this season. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed. Photo credit: Louis Eng

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • Devils have 3 goals disallowed, fans litter ice as Maple Leafs snap win streak

    New Jersey Devils fans were not impressed with the referees after they had three goals called back against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

  • No, the NHL is not rigged in favour of the Leafs

    Buffalo Sabres fans were angered by the call that allowed Mark Giordano's goal to stand even though Alex Tuch had knocked off the net but is there any evidence that officials' decisions across the league favour the Maple Leafs?

  • Canada through to Davis Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Germany

    MÁLAGA, Spain — Denis Shapovalov overcame a loss in the opening singles match and teamed with Vasek Pospisil in a deciding doubles victory as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup with a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., looked out of their depth in the first set against doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz before turning the tables and posting a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Shapovalov iced the tie when his return

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Kelce scores 3 touchdowns, Chiefs rally past Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Laval Rouge et Or and Saskatchewan Huskies make final preparations for Vanier Cup

    LONDON, Ont. — Laval linebacker Ian Leroux skipped out on the turf at Western Alumni Stadium for the start of practice Friday afternoon, extended his arm in a first-down motion and even blew some kisses in the air. The Rouge et Or are feeling loose, confident and right at home after preventing the Mustangs from defending their Vanier Cup title. Next up is a return to the same field Saturday for a showdown with the Saskatchewan Huskies for the Canadian university football championship. "We're alw

  • Blue Jays’ offseason savings could lead to big splash in pitching market

    The Blue Jays have some financial flexibility after trading Teoscar Hernandez. Will they use that windfall to acquire an elite starting pitcher?

  • Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. “That felt awesome,” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery said. “We talked about it after the second (period) going into the third. There’s been a lo

  • Toronto Argonauts hold rally to celebrate Grey Cup win over Winnipeg Blue Bombers

    TORONTO — The Grey Cup party continued Thursday for cornerback Shaquille Richardson and the Toronto Argonauts. The Argos were honoured at a rally following their 24-23 Grey Cup victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday in Regina. Much like it did Sunday night, the champagne flowed freely at Maple Leaf Square, with Richardson and his teammates showering the hundreds of supporters assembled for the celebration. Richardson, who said he had not slept since Toronto's victory, added he and his

  • Josh Jacobs key to opening up short-handed Raiders offense

    HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders had their best stretch this season when running back Josh Jacobs put much of the offensive load on his shoulders. He did it again Sunday at Denver, and there is little coincidence the Raiders ended their three-game losing streak by beating the Broncos 22-16 in overtime. Because Jacobs was so effective in rushing for 109 yards and catching three passes for 51 more, that helped open up a Raiders passing game that was limited with tight end Darren Waller

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Carrier scores nifty goal, Golden Knights beat Senators 4-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — William Carrier scored his third goal in two games and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Wednesday night. Mark Stone, William Karlsson and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 38 shots to earn his 11th win, most in the NHL. Jake Sanderson got his first career goal for Ottawa, and Cam Talbot made 32 saves. Carrier scored his seventh of the season — his career high is nine — when he skated through the neutral zone, dangl

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.