More weapons charges filed against man arrested after large seizure of drugs, firearms

Several more weapons charges were laid Thursday against a Sackville man arrested this week in connection with a large number of firearms discovered in Lake George.

Nicholas Daniel Bain, 24, was arrested on Tuesday on a warrant issued after the seizure of drugs and firearms from a Lake George property in May.

Appearing over the phone in provincial court in Fredericton on Thursday, Bain learned that Crown prosecutors were dropping a single weapons charge and replacing it with eight others.

The charges accuse Bain of illegally possessing 29 rifles, five shotguns and 22 handguns for a purpose dangerous to the public or for the purpose of committing an offence.

He's also charged with not having licences for the firearms, as well as with illegally storing or handling them.

The Crown alleges the serial numbers on 13 handguns were purposely altered, defaced or removed.

There is a separate charge against Bain for having allegedly having 16 handguns and two long guns together with readily accessible ammunition, as well as illegally possessing 14 over-capacity magazines.

Bain is also charged with possessing six loaded restricted firearms and two pistols that were knowing obtained through the commission of an offence.

Bain told Judge Mary Jane Richards he would be waiving his right to a bail hearing.

He was remanded until he's scheduled to be back before the court on Aug. 24.

Probe started with fire

Bain's arrest in Sackville on Tuesday came after an investigation into at a home on Route 635 near Lake George, where two woman had already been arrested earlier.

Keswick RCMP responded to a pair of vehicles on fire in the home's driveway.

After determining the fires were purposefully set, police executed a search warrant. They seized 53 firearms, along with ammunition, and nearly 5.5 kilograms of crystal meth and more than three kilograms of cocaine. An undisclosed amount of cash was also seized.

After his arrest, Bain was charged with drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, having money obtained through committing a crime and a firearms charge