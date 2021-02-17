More war hero statues 'wholly retrograde move', say UK women's groups

Photograph: PjrStatues/Alamy

Women’s groups have warned the government that a campaign to honour more than 1,700 war heroes with statues will further exacerbate the “astonishing” gender imbalance of the UK’s civic statues.

The Common Sense Group of Conservative MPs has proposed that every recipient of the Victoria Cross and George Cross be immortalised with a statue in their place of birth. Just 11 of the 1,761 holders of these honours are women, according to the Fawcett Society.

The UK is estimated to have 25 public statues of women who were not queens or princesses, and 500 non-royal men. If all holders of the Victoria and George Cross were made into statues then just 1.5% of all non-royal statues would be female.

InVisibleWomen, a virtual museum and national campaign for gender equality in UK civic statues, says that while all 1,761 are heroic people, to erect statues of so many men would be wholly retrograde.

The Common Sense Group campaign has been warmly greeted by both the culture secretary, Oliver Dowden, who said he “looked forward to discussing these ideas further”, and the communities secretary, Robert Jenrick.

In a letter to Sir John Hayes, the chair of the Common Sense Group, and copied to Dowden and Jenrick, Terri Bell-Halliwell, the found of inVISIBLEwomen, writes: “The best estimate of the number of UK statues of named non-royal men was 500 at last count in 2016, while named non-royal women numbered just 25. Given this astonishing existing imbalance, I was shocked by the proposal of the Common Sense Group concerning the erection of statues to all holders of both the Victoria and George Cross.”

She told the MPs that there are a number of active campaigns for statues of women, including the suffragettes Mary Jane Clarke, Amy Walmsley and Sylvia Pankhurst, the palaeontologist Mary Anning, the MP Barbara Castle, the author Virginia Woolf and the Matchgirls, the working-class women and girls who became pioneers in the unionist movement by campaigning for better conditions at their London matchmaking factory.

“If the public purse is really to be used for new statues surely it is these women who should have first call on such funding? Even if every one of them had a statue, we would still not have come close to gender equality in who we look up to on civic plinths, but at least it would be a step in the right direction,” she wrote.

“Coming from a government that has so often stated its backing for gender equality this idea seems wholly retrograde. These are, without doubt all heroic people, but the vast majority of them are men and civic statues are already overwhelmingly male,” she added.

Launching the campaign in January, Hayes said: “Tragically, too many who have given and achieved so much have been all but forgotten. In many places, locals may be unaware that they tread in the footsteps of heroes.

“Which is why the Common Sense Group has launched a campaign to honour every recipient of the VC and GC through the erection of a statue, immortalising them in their place of birth.

“Where this is not practically possible, these heroes could be recognised by a plaque or have a public building, park or road named or renamed after them.”

A source at the Department for Digital, Media, Culture and Sport said: “It’s plainly not either/or. As the secretary of state said when this was first raised, he’d like to see the men and women who shaped our communities recognised as we add to our heritage.”

The Guardian has asked Hayes and Jenrick for comment.