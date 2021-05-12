More vaccinations, fewer cases in EOHU Region

CORNWALL – Single digit daily increases and lower overall indicators show that the third wave of the pandemic continues to ease in the region.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit reported May 10th that for three days in a row there were single digit increases in the overall COVID-19 case counts.

Key indicators continue to show a decline in COVID-19 infections during this third Stay-at-Home order period.

The seven-day average of new infections is 44.8 per 100,000 people, its lowest point in nearly two months. Under the now-suspended colour-coded COVID-19 restriction framework, the EOHU region would be in the red zone, and about to enter the orange zone.

Growth in new infections is declining. The reproductive rate remains below 1.0 showing fewer new infections. On May 10th, Public Health Ontario reported the EOHU had a 0.89 reproductive rate meaning for every 100 COVID-19 cases, there would be 89 secondary infections.

“We have some good news here and we need to continue to move forward and see our numbers trending lower,” said Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, medical officer of health for the EOHU. “As our numbers go down, our hospitalizations are going down as well. That is good news all around.”

Hospitalizations in the region have decreased. There are 14 people hospitalized with COVID-19, five of which are in intensive care units.

Hospital ICU occupancy levels have also declined and are at 52 per cent of capacity. The COVID-19 ICU in Cornwall is at 17 per cent capacity. Provincial ICU admissions are also starting to decline, even in hot spot areas like the Greater Toronto Area.

COVID-19 variants of concern remain about 30 per cent of new cases, which is less than the provincial average of about 60 per cent of new cases.

In local numbers, after two weeks of no COVID-19 cases, South Dundas reported a single new case over the weekend. The overall tally for the municipality stands at 78 since the pandemic began nearly 15 months ago.

Neighbouring North Dundas has six active cases, South Stormont 10, North Stormont nine, and the City of Cornwall 58.

Overall there are 209 active cases and have been 4,567 COVID-19 infections thus far in the pandemic.

Over 75,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to people in the EOHU region. The health unit provided a breakdown of how vaccine doses have been given.

More than 53,000 of the vaccine doses have been given at EOHU-run clinics like the one in Morrisburg on May 10th.

Other vaccinations have been provided in hospitals, long-term care homes, and at congregate living places like group homes.

Almost 4,000 doses have been given at the six pharmacy-based vaccination clinics in the region as well.

Registration to receive a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine through a public health unit clinic lowered to the 50-plus age group last Thursday, long with Group One essential workers like medical and first responders.

Group two essential workers including grocery and pharmacy retail workers and other service related jobs where people cannot work from home opened to registration on May 11th. The province is lowering the age for vaccinations to all people 40 or older on May 13th.

Roumeliotis said it is expected that on May 20th that age will be lowered again to people 30 or older. That age will be lowered again to those 18 or older a week later. He added that with Health Canada approving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for youth between age 12 and 15, more clinics will be added to vaccinate them.

Phillip Blancher, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Leader