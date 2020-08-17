More toxic hand sanitizer recalls (at Dollar Tree, Family Dollar) and Do Not Use updates

SkinGuard24 — All Day Hand Sanitizer, which states its active ingredient contains methanol, has been recalled nationwide while 10 other hand sanitizers join it on the FDA’s Do Not Use list.

According to the FDA, methanol can be toxic if absorbed into the skin. Most of the hand sanitizers on the Do Not Use list contain methanol or were made in the same facility as a hand sanitizer with methanol.

The Recalls

▪ Within a week of being put on the Do Not Use list, SkinGuard24 — All Day Hand Sanitizer got recalled by Bolingbroke, Georgia, manufacturer SG24 LLC. The label on each size — 8-ounce, 2.67-ounce, 10 ml pocket pen, moist towelette — declares methanol is part of the active ingredient.

▪ Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree-owned Family Dollar sold hand sanitizer recalled two weeks ago by Albek de Mexico: Next Hand Sanitizer, lot numbers that ended in 1001, 1002, 1003, 1004 or 1005; NuuxSan Instant Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer, all lots; Assured Hand Sanitizer with Vitamin E and Aloe, lot No. 1931101AL; Assured Hand Sanitizer Aloe Vera, lot No. 1931102AL; and Modesa Instant Hand Sanitizer with Moisturizers and Aloe Vera, lot No. 1931104AL.

Also, the Dollar Tree chains sold the Assured, Blumen and Modesa hand sanitizers in the recall by 4e Brands, a division of 4e Global, which has the most hand sanitizers on the Do Not Use list.

Speaking of the Do Not Use list...

The FDA’s Do Not Use list updates

Grupo Asimex de Mexico’s Florance Morris Body Care Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer and Asimex International-distributed Florance Morris Body Care Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer both tested as having methanol. The Roldan Industries-distributed Florance Morris Body Care Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer gets put on the list by association of being made in the same facility.

Grupo Yacana Mexico’s Yacana Alcohol Antiseptic 70% Topical Solution tested as having methanol, the FDA said. Yacana Isopropyl Alcohol Antiseptic 70% Topical Solution didn’t come strong enough on the isopropyl alcohol content. And Yacana Clase Mundial Isopropyl Alcohol Antiseptic 70% Topical Solution or Gel was made at the same facility as the hand sanitizer that tested positive for methanol.

The FDA found manufacturer Ignacio Reyes Gonzalez’s Medically Minded Hand Sanitizer Gel Antimicrobial Formula had methanol. Alcohol Antiseptic 70% Solumtion or 80% Solution allegedly is made in the same facility. Neither has been seen on the U.S. market.

Ismar Soluciones Dinámicas’ OZO Ozone Hand sanitizer Gel, Goldsquare Hand Sanitizer and Medi Science Laboratories Germ Killa 70% Alcohol Hand Gel all got put on the list from being reportedly made in the same facility as a hand sanitizer with methanol.

