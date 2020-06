More than a thousand Iraq war accusations against British troops dismissed

Phil Shiner was struck off in 2017 - Heathcliff O'malley for The Telegraph

More than a thousand war crime accusations tabled against British soldiers in Iraq have been dismissed, with only one case remaining to be resolved, the director of the Service Prosecution Authority (SPA) has said.

Former lawyer Phil Shiner made more than 1,000 claims involving the British military following the invasion of Iraq in 2003.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Law in Action programme, SPA director Andrew Cayley said independent investigators had since dismissed almost all of those allegations due to the "low level" of offending and a lack of credible evidence.

Mr Cayley said although one case was still being considered, it was "quite possible" the accusations will ultimately result in zero prosecutions.

Mr Shiner was struck off as a solicitor in 2007 after being found guilty of misconduct and dishonesty relating to false abuse claims against British troops.

Mr Cayley also told the programme he was confident no action would be taken in a separate International Criminal Court (ICC) investigation into alleged abuses by British soldiers.

"My sense is these matters are coming to a conclusion; (ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda) will close the preliminary examination this year in respect of Iraq and the United Kingdom," he said.