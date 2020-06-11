More than 19,000 traineeships offered to new graduates: Josephine Teo

Minister of Manpower Josephine Teo during a virtual conference with fresh graduates and graduating students. (PHOTO: Facebook/Josephine Teo)

SINGAPORE — More than 19,000 traineeships have been offered by about 2,800 organisations to new graduates through the SGUnited Traineeships Programme, said Minister for Manpower Josephine Teo.

In a post put up on her Facebook post on Wednesday (10 June), Teo said that her ministry is working with the host organisations on two key aspects for trainees – exposure to different companies and their networks, and a variety of roles for selection.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Addressing these two aspects, Workforce Singapore (WSG) has approached both large and small firms to curate traineeship roles in familiar fields (infocomm, engineering, marketing, quality assurance) as well as niche areas (funeral director assistant, junior designer, food technologist).

“Such opportunities will allow our graduates to experience working in different industries, and gain clarity on what they may want to pursue later in life,” Teo wrote in her post.

“While these traineeships may not be the same as a job, they will help young graduates to build networks, skillsets and resumes. This in turn will stand them in good stead in landing a permanent role when the hiring demand picks up.”

Teo spoke with several fresh graduates and graduating students from ITEs, polytechnics and universities through a virtual conference on Wednesday to understand their concerns and their career plans.

“They acknowledged that the job market has become less favourable,” she said in her Facebook post. “They were curious about the SGUnited Traineeship Programme, whether the host companies would take the trainees seriously, and how they can best position themselves for sought-after jobs.”

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

More Singapore stories:

5,500 residents from 40 dorms have resumed work: MOM

Story continues

3 S'poreans among 451 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore; total close to 39,000

COVID-19: Acrylic shields to be trialled as table partitions in Thomson Plaza foodcourt

Singaporean teen and mother being investigated for uttering racial slurs on Instagram