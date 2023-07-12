More teacher strikes to come in autumn term after union votes for further action

Teachers during a rally at the Gala theatre in Durham during an ongoing dispute over pay - Owen Humphreys/PA

Teachers in England represented by the NASUWT union have voted in favour of industrial action in a dispute over pay.

Nearly nine out of 10 teacher members of the NASUWT union who voted in the ballot backed strike action.

The union - which passed the 50 per cent ballot turnout required by law - has said it plans to stage continuous action short of strike action starting in September.

Dates for strike action in the autumn term will also be considered and it will be coordinated with other unions where possible, the union said.

Overall, 88.5 per cent of NASUWT teacher members in England who voted in the ballot backed strikes and 94.3 per cent backed action short of strikes, with a turnout of 51.9 per cent.

‘Largest mandate for industrial action’

Patrick Roach, NASUWT general secretary, said: “Today our members have sent a strong message to the government and to employers that teachers demand a better deal on pay and to address excessive workload and working hours.

“Our members have secured the largest mandate for industrial action by the NASUWT in over a decade, exceeding the government’s anti-trade union ballot thresholds.

“We have today written to the government and to employers confirming the prospect for industrial action in schools the length and breadth of the country from this autumn.”

Mr Roach said that “members’ goodwill” had been “taken for granted for far too long.”

He added: “Excessive workload demands have become so debilitating that we have seen record numbers of teachers and headteachers leaving the profession, or reporting anxiety, work-related stress and self-harm because of the pressures of the job.”

“No teacher should expect to work in conditions damaging to their health and wellbeing. Ministers cannot continue to wring their hands and do nothing. If the Government won’t take the action needed to end excessive workload and working hours, we will take action in workplaces across the country to protect our members.”