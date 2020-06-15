More support for youth mental health and substance use services announced for B.C.

The B.C. government says eight new Foundry centres being developed in the province will give young people and their families faster and easier access to mental health and substance use services.

Foundry is an integrated health and wellness service for people aged 12 to 24.

According the the news release, each new centre will offer primary care, youth and family peer supports, walk-in counselling, mental health and substance use services and social services all under one roof.

"We provide safe, non-judgmental care, information and resources, and work to reach young people earlier — before health challenges become problematic," reads the Foundry website.

The eight new Foundry centres will be operated by the following agencies:

Burns Lake: Carrier Sekani Family Services.

Comox Valley: John Howard Society of North Island.

Cranbrook: Ktunaxa-Kinbasket Child and Family Service Society.

Langley: Encompass Support Services Society.

Squamish: Sea to Sky Community Services Society.

Surrey: Pacific Community Resources Society.

Port Hardy: North Island Crisis and Counselling Centre Society.

Williams Lake: Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre Association.

Today's announcement brings the total number of Foundry centres in B.C. to 19.

"With COVID-19 impacting the mental health of young people in a big way, and with the overdose crisis continuing, it's more important than ever that they have quick access to the excellent supports that Foundry provides," said Judy Darcy, the minister of mental health and addictions.

According to a government spokesperson, it takes one to two years to open a Foundry centre.