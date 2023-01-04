More study and signs for collision-prone intersection

·5 min read

CORNWALL – More signs and further monitoring is the proposed plan for improving safety at a busy intersection in Chesterville. SDG Counties Council heard the results of a traffic study for the intersection of County Roads 43 and 7 at its December 19, 2022 meeting.

The study was requested by the previous term of council and prepared by Parsons Corporation. Chris Redden, an engineer with Parsons, said that the busy intersection had seen 10 collisions reported in the past five years. Five of the 10 collisions were reported in 2020.

Among the issues presented was “sun glare” on CR43 that prevented drivers crossing the road on CR7 from clearly seeing oncoming vehicles.

Additionally there were frequent “close calls” reported, but Redden said those were anecdotal and needed more study.

Redden said some of the existing safety elements like painted lines and enhanced signage could be improved with more signage to alert drivers stopping at the intersection that CR43 traffic does not stop. He recommended the rumble strips already embedded in the road be removed as drivers try to avoid those – which leads to further safety issues.

Three larger modifications to the intersection were also discussed in the report, each with expensive price tags.

To convert the intersection to a roundabout was not recommended as the cost was estimated to be $1 million. A similar price tag was attached to installing traffic signals. A third option, converting the intersection to an all-way stop financially cost much less ($25,000) but increased time and inconvenience for drivers on CR43.

Of the three options, Redden said the collision count does almost warrant converting to an all-way stop similar to rural intersections in Ottawa. All three options will improve safety at the intersection.

“Traffic signals are not warranted and expensive. The roundabout could be suitable, but is also expensive. The all-way stop is nearly warranted, very cost effective, but passes on the highest delays to users in terms of needing to stop and wait on County Road 43,” he explained.

Redden continued that if council opted not to make a major change, SDG Counties staff should continue to monitor the intersection.

Councillor Theresa Bergeron (North Dundas) was not in favour of expensive options.

“I know that corner very well. I am definitely not for traffic lights or a roundabout because it is way too expensive,” she said adding that with the current safety measures in place, she could not understand why there are so many collisions there.

“I don’t quite agree with removing the rumble bars. There is a lot of distracted driving out there.”

She also opined that excessive speeding on CR43 is an issue.

Councillor Marc St. Pierre (South Dundas) asked if lowering the speed limit on CR43 would help, to which Redden replied it was not something his company would recommend as some drivers ignore speed reductions.

“Drivers crossing the road could assume vehicles are travelling slower than they actually are,” Redden explained.

Councillor Steve Densham (North Stormont) asked if the issues at the intersection were local drivers. Counties Transportation Manager David Jans cited privacy concerns for the collision data used, but did confirm to council that most involved in the 10 collisions were people who lived within 45 minutes of Chesterville.

Calling the intersection a “conundrum”, Warden Tony Fraser said he would like to see some suggestions on how to deal with the road glare issue on CR43, and supported increased signage.

Staff will bring a formal plan back to council at the next meeting to proceed.

SDG Council approved a temporary reroute of the Highway 401 Emergency Detour Route in coordination with Leeds-Grenville. Extensive water and sewer work on County Road 2 in Cardinal in 2023 required the EDR reroute in the event of the highway’s closure.

The new route will take traffic from Highway 416, along Leeds-Grenville County Road 21, which turns into SDG CR18 at the county line. Traffic will continue to Glen Stewart, and run on County Road 1 back to the 401. The temporary route will be signed.

Council approved keeping the public meeting process when dealing with subdivisions and rezoning in the wake of the recently passed Bill 23. The Ontario government’s legislation modified the rezoning process for subdivisions, allowing municipalities to forgo public meetings.

Bergeron asked if it was still worth having meetings as the onus was on moving forward with development. SDG Director of Planning Peter Young responded that municipalities can still place conditions on a development and the appeal process has been removed.

Densham said he supported keeping the public meeting process as it is a “two-way meeting” where a developer can also present information and possibly correct misinformation about a development.

Councillor Carma Williams (North Glengarry) asked about the site control plan for subdivisions under 10 units being removed from the process. Young said other controls like requiring a grading plan could be used instead.

Council approved a pre-budget request for $93,200, split between the 2023 and 2024 budget for new flood plain mapping on the South Branch of the South Nation River in South Dundas and North Dundas. The mapping is in conjunction with South Nation Conservation.

“Part of this area has no flood plain mapping at all, the rest is 30-40 years old,” said SDG Director of Planning Peter Young. “It will be more precise and accurate.”

Phillip Blancher, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Morrisburg Leader

Latest Stories

  • Svechnikov scores in shootout, Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Filip Forsberg racks up 3 points, Predators rout Ducks 6-1

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists in his 600th career game, and Colton Sissons added a goal and an assist in the Nashville Predators' 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Yakov Trenin, Thomas Novak, Roman Josi and Nino Niederreiter also scored in the Predators' third win in 11 games. Juuse Saros made 26 saves as Nashville opened a quick two-game West Coast road trip by snapping a two-game skid. “We're almost halfway through the season, and I don't think we

  • NFL's Damar Hamlin could have suffered rare heart trauma during tackle, doctors say

    It was a scene that shocked players and fans, when 24-year-old Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter of a game in Cincinnati on Monday. Something was very wrong with his heart. Medical personnel reportedly used CPR and a defibrillator to restore his heartbeat, before transferring him to a local hospital, where he remains sedated and in critical condition, fighting for his life. Cardiac specialists say it's too soon to know what went wrong, but a rare type of tr

  • Vegas overcomes Forsberg's hat trick, beats Nashville in OT

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Multiple injuries to the Golden Knights' defensemen have meant more playing time for Vegas blue-liner Nicolas Hague. But he also wants to contribute offensively, and when Mark Stone passed to Hague in the left circle Saturday in overtime, he didn't waste the opportunity. Firing what Knights coach Bruce Cassidy called “a freaking bomb,” Hague's one-timer on a delayed penalty with 2:56 left defeated the Nashville Predators, 5-4, and Filip Forsberg, who had a hat trick. “The defend

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Owen Beck replaces injured Colton Dach on Canadian junior men's hockey team

    HALIFAX — Owen Beck has been added to Canada's roster midway through the world junior men's hockey championship because of Colton Dach's tournament-ending injury. Beck of Port Hope, Ont., joins the host team in Halifax ahead of Monday's quarterfinal against Slovakia. Dach went to the dressing room in the third period of Saturday's 5-1 win over Sweden after delivering a check. He did not return to the game. Beck, 18, was drafted in the second round (33rd) by the Montreal Canadiens in this year's

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

  • The best viral NHL videos of 2022

    Biden's "Batman" slip up, Kodak Black's debauchery, and Auston Matthews breaking down his crossbar collision headline our top NHL videos of the year.

  • Bowles: Bucs won't rest starters in regular-season finale

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady doesn’t sound like he’s looking for rest, and coach Todd Bowles isn’t inclined to sit other key players, either, when the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers close the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs (8-8) clinched their second straight NFC South championship last weekend and have little to play for next Sunday except the prospect of taking a winning record into the postseason. Bowles said Monday, however, that he doesn’t plan to sit healthy regul

  • Winter Classic: Bruins squeeze past Penguins at Fenway Park

    The Boston Bruins just edged out the Pittsburgh Penguins on a pair of goals by Jake DeBrusk in front of a packed Fenway Park in the 2023 Winter Classic.

  • Turner, Haliburton help Pacers beat Paul, Clippers 131-130

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner scored 34 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 24 points and 10 assists, including 14 points in the final four minutes, and the Indiana Pacers held on for a 131-130 win over Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. George scored 45 points, the most by a Clippers player this season, in his return to Indianapolis and Kawhi Leonard had 24 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Leonard missed a 3-pointer from the right wing that would have tied the game at 13

  • Bears' Fields uncertain to play with rushing mark in reach

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Justin Fields might not get the chance to break the single-season rushing record for an NFL quarterback. Coach Matt Eberflus threw Fields' status for the Chicago Bears' season finale against Minnesota into question Monday, saying there are “ongoing conversations about everybody” with general manager Ryan Poles. Fields needs 63 yards to break the QB rushing record of 1,206 set by Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson in 2019 during his MVP season. But it's not clear he'll get that op

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st

  • 6 best goalie fights in NHL history

    NHL goalies have been known to deliver some of the best scraps in the history of the sport.

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Forsberg, Karlsson, Raanta named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev

  • Despite changes, Broncos stuck with same old result in KC

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The coach making all the important decisions on the Denver sideline was different Sunday. So was the one calling the offensive plays from a booth high above Arrowhead Stadium. The result was very much the same. Less than a week after the beaten-down Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and put 67-year-old career assistant Jerry Rosburg in charge, they fumbled through another game they could've won. Their defense collapsed when it mattered the most, and t

  • Bunting scores two, Leafs top Avalanche 6-2

    DENVER (AP) — Michael Bunting had two goals, Auston Matthews and T.J. Brodie scored 24 seconds apart in the second period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs spoiled Nathan MacKinnon’s return with a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. Matthews added an assist to his 18th goal, Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall also scored, and Matt Murray stopped 26 shots for Toronto. “They got Nate back tonight, which gives them a big push,” Matthews said. “I thought we would be defended really well a

  • Jokic has triple-double, Nuggets win showdown with Celtics

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 30 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, and the hot-shooting Denver Nuggets beat the Boston Celtics 123-111 on Sunday night in a matchup of NBA conference leaders that was delayed about 35 minutes because a powerful dunk bent one of the rims. Jokic hit 10 of 13 shots from the field and all eight free throws in his second straight triple-double and ninth of the season. Bruce Brown added 21 points for the Nuggets, who shot 57% from the floor and made 17 of 30 3-pointe

  • Analysis: NFC is wide open heading into final weekend of NFL

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady again was at his best when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed him most. The 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion had one of the best statistical games of his 23-year career in a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday that clinched Tampa’s second straight NFC South title. Another old quarterback who also wears No. 12 is one way win away from joining Brady in the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers routed Minnesota 41-17 for their fourth strai