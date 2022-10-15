Be more spider! How I learned to love the most demonised insects on earth

'The jumping spider is perhaps the most brave': close-up of a female jumping spider - Moment RF/Getty Images

I like spiders and I like gymnasts but I do not like them both at once. Be one or other but not two together, I’d ask. And yet the jumping spider exists, and it is magnificent, in its way. We have not been taught to love things with four pairs of eyes, but there is greatness in them.

Of all the 45,000 species of spider in the world, the jumping spider is perhaps the most brave: where black widows prefer to hide from humans, jumping spiders will advance and investigate. A jumping spider the size of my little fingernail can jump upon and kill a large grasshopper, which is roughly equivalent to my leaping upon and devouring a Volvo estate. And they are many; the jumping spider clan is the largest in the spider world. Belonging to the family Salticidae, there are 650 genera and in excess of 6,000 described species, about 13 per cent of all spiders.

They are the tigers of the arachnid world, ferocious and nimble; some can jump up to 40 times the length of their own bodies. As with all spiders, and in contradistinction to our vulnerably fleshy example, the salticid keeps its muscle safe inside its bones, the exoskeleton enveloping and protecting the muscle. The leg muscle, though, is not particularly strong. Instead, the jumping spider is a miniature hydraulic pump; it contracts the abdomen, forcing bodily fluids, largely blood, into the back legs, which makes them straighten, catapulting the spider forward. As they leap, they tether a dragline of silk to their jumping-off point; if the jump fails, and the prey escapes, they can winch themselves back up to safety, unhurt, unembarrassed. Their blood, as befits their status, is blue.

I understand that spiders are hard to cherish. They appear to be all right angles and stubble, and they do not sleep, and their eyes never close, and we find it difficult to admire that which does not blink. Between three and five per cent of the global human population is arachnophobic, although the propensity isn’t evenly spread: it’s much less common in tropical places, where large, hairy spiders abound. It used to be thought that arachnophobes were particularly sensitised to the movement cues in spiders’ legs: no evidence was found for that, nor was fear of spiders associated with an increased predisposition to fear in general. It does seem to run in families, and there may have been some small evolutionary advantage in the increased wariness it brought (although the panic accompanying the fear wouldn’t have been helpful): but why some are phobic and others not remains, largely, a mystery.

But – if you brace yourself in the right way, the spider family includes specimens that are superbly beautiful. The coastal peacock spider, for instance, dances to impress the female: it raises its radiantly coloured abdomen, marked in red and blue, revealing stark orange hairs along the edge of the back part of the body, which are visible at no other time in its life. One jumping spider, Jotus karllagerfeldi, is so called because its exquisite black and white markings – black eyes, black and white pedipalps under the jaw – were so reminiscent of the designer Karl Lagerfeld, in his sunglasses and white collar.

All right angles and stubble: The Spider (1887) by Odilon Redon - www.bridgemanimages.com

The jumping spider is an amateur, though, when it comes to production of one of the most remarkable substances on the planet – at silk making, the master is the golden orb spider, of the family Araneidae. It weaves yellow webs that shine like precious metal in the sun and, once cast, can stand for several years: the webs are strong enough to occasionally entangle birds, mid-flight. Early fishermen in New Guinea were said to weave these spider’s silk into nets, tough enough to haul dozens of fish in one swoop. Scientists are currently trying, thus far not quite successfully, to mirror its structure for bulletproof vests.

Spider’s silk is a miracle thing; one we have long tried to replicate and cannot, proof that our invention, daring and beautiful and miraculous as it is, is no rival to that with which the world already thrums. Spider silk weighs almost nothing – a thread of silk long enough to loop the Earth would weigh less than five hundred grams – but is one of the strongest materials on the planet: five times stronger than a strand of steel of the same thickness. The silk that comes from any spider’s spinneret is liquid, but becomes solid on contact with air, and is so consistently fine that it was used in the Second World War to make the cross-hairs in military gunsights. If we were to make a vast web out of spiders’ silk as thick as a Biro, it would halt a Boeing 747 in mid-air.

It is important, though, to make sure you have the right spider silk for the right task. In 1709, François Xavier Bon de Saint Hilaire, a minor French court figure, gave Louis XIV the first known pair of spider-silk stockings of unknown species, made from the silk of hundreds of the cocoons in which a female spider lays her eggs. They were silver-grey, and shimmered in the sunlight, but once the Sun King put them on and tried to walk, they fell to pieces between his royal toes. Also, François found that the propensity of the spiders, once collected in cages, to eat each other made the whole enterprise a trying one.

Others have been more lucky. In 1863 the American Civil War surgeon Burt Green Wilder, coming upon a golden orb spider’s vast nest, trapped it in his hat and ran with it back to his tent. There, he wrote, the spider dropped from his wrist on a length of its silk.

Rather than seize the insect itself, I caught the thread and pulled. The spider was not moved, but the line readily drew out, and, being wound upon my hands, seemed so strong that I attached the end to a little quill, and, having placed the spider upon the side of the tent, lay down on my couch and turned the quill between my fingers.

After an hour and a half, he had collected 150 yards of “the most brilliant and beautiful golden silk I had ever seen”. He devised a tiny set of wooden stocks, in which he could trap spiders in order to milk them of their silk; his dream of making a gown for his lady-love was abandoned only when he calculated that it would take 5,000 spiders. More manageably, Lieutenant Sigourney Wales, a soldier in the same regiment as Wilder, also collected the golden silk and wound it into coils. These, he claimed, he was able to sell off as gold jewellery: spider-made wedding rings.

And there is this: without spiders, we would have global famine. They eat that which would eat our food; they stave off pestilence. Spiders feed on an estimated 400 to 800 million tons of insects and other pests each year; in comparison, humanity consumes about 400 million tons in meat and fish. They eat more insects than birds and bats combined: they also pollinate plants, and recycle dead animals and vegetation back into the earth, and, in turn, provide the main diet of 3,000 to 5,000 bird species.

Without spiders, we would perish. We should salute them with gratitude: which is not hard, because, for now at least, they are everywhere. As a child in Zimbabwe I would often find spiders under my pillow, like a coin from the tooth fairy but with eyes and teeth. One field in Wales had more than a million spiders in an acre of land: the average may be closer to three million per acre in tropical climates. There are so many, legend has it, that you eat eight whole spiders a year in your sleep – a fact that would be mildly horrifying, if it was true. In fact, a computer columnist, Lisa Holst, wrote an article in 1993 about how fake “facts” were rapidly circulating via email chains, and offered up the “eight per year” as proof of how readily false statistics can seem believable. It went on, divorced from its context, to be one of the most widely circulated pieces of misinformation on the early internet. There is just an inch of truth in it: you will have inhaled millions of microscopic pieces of spider in dust – but then, by that reckoning, you have inhaled substantial portions of people, too.

'Without spiders, we would perish': author Katherine Rundell is a confirmed arachnophile - David Levenson/Getty Images

Even spiders, though, have their endangered members. The Gooty tarantula, which survives now only in a small cluster of forest in India’s Andhra Pradesh and moves between treetops, up away from human eyes, is a staggering Yves Klein blue. Nothing else in the world is that precise blue, and nothing will be, if their slide from critically endangered towards extinction continues. The tiny spruce-fir moss spider, rich yellow-brown and the size of a ball bearing, constructs tube-shaped webs in which it lives up high in the Appalachian mountains. The population of Fraser fir trees among which they live has been decimated by logging and disease, and with them their attendant spider. The main population of the world’s spruce-fir moss spiders appears to live across a single rock outcrop in North Carolina. Though so small a whole convocation could gather on your palm, yet their vanishing from the planet would not be a small loss: that something which once existed in the universe should be discarded, irreversibly, by our uncareful encroachments – that is large enough.

In our long history of getting a great deal wrong, we have lavished many of our errors on spiders. We have ascribed to them dangerous powers they rarely possess (less than one tenth of one per cent of all spiders have been responsible for human deaths). During the 16th and 17th centuries, it was thought that a bite from a specific kind of wolf spider (named, confusingly, Lycosa tarantula, after the Italian city of Taranto, but distinct from the species tarantula) was potentially deadly: the only cure was thought to be for the victim to leap into a frenetic dance. Francesco Cancellieri, a prolific Italian writer of the 18th century, reported:

…we found the poor peasant oppressed with difficult breathing, and we saw that his face and hands had started to turn black. And because this illness was familiar to all present, a guitar was brought… First he began moving the feet, then the legs. He stood on his knees. Soon after an interval he arose swaying… in the space of a quarter of an hour he was leaping, nearly three hands from the ground … and before an hour, the black had gone from his hands and face, and he regained his natural colour.

Special curative musical scores, such as the 17th-century polymath Athanasius Kircher’s Antidotum Tarantulae, were prepared in anticipation; and it might be that the frenetic spider-jig is the origin of the stamping, heel-toe dance of the tarantella.

Recently, scientists at Manchester University trained a jumping spider called Kim to leap on their command. Her accuracy was astonishing: she never missed the target platform. Jumping spiders, with their eight eyes, can see a broader spectrum of colours than we can; the world looks different for them, more riotously technicoloured. It was also found that, when put in front of a television, some become fixated on nature programmes, more so than by, for instance, Prime Minister’s Questions. They are so much cleverer than we knew. It’s a thing worth knowing: that so very rarely do we discover that any living creature is simpler than we thought.

Extracted from The Golden Mole and Other Living Treasure by Katherine Rundell, published by Faber at £14.99 on Oct 20