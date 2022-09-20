More 'SNL' cast shakeups: Chris Redd, Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat, Aristotle Athari exit

More big changes are coming to NBC's "Saturday Night Live."

As the long-running sketch comedy series embarks on its 48th season, USA TODAY has learned that Chris Redd will also exit the series, in addition to the previously announced departures of cast members Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor and Aristotle Athari.

Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson and Kyle Mooney confirmed their exits during the Season 47 finale in May.

New additions this season will include comedians Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker.

Redd, who spent five seasons on "SNL," has an HBO Max comedy special “Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This?” coming later this year, and is currently set to star in the upcoming Universal feature "Cyber Monday."

“Being a part of 'SNL' has been the experience of a lifetime," Redd said in a statement. "Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth. Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I’m grateful to Lorne Michaels and to the entire ‘SNL’ organization. From the bottom of my heart, I can’t thank you all enough."

Moffat joined "SNL" as a featured player in 2016 before being promoted to a main cast member in 2018. The Chicago native became known for playing Eric Trump and a "Guy Who Just Bought a Boat" on Weekend Update. He will next appear in Apple TV+ comedy "Bad Monkey" with Vince Vaughn and Michelle Monaghan.

"SNL" cast member Melissa Villaseñor at the world premiere of "Toy Story 4" in Los Angeles in 2019.

Villaseñor was also promoted to a regular player in 2018 after two years on the show, memorably impersonating celebrities such as Lady Gaga and Dolly Parton. Outside of "SNL," she has worked extensively in animation, voicing characters in "Toy Story 4," Netflix's "Q-Force" and Cartoon Network's "Adventure Time."

Athari's departure comes after just one season: He joined the cast as a featured player last fall along with Sarah Sherman and James Austin Johnson, but struggled to get screen time and launch signature characters, save for "international singing sensation" Angelo.

"Saturday Night Live" stars Kate McKinnon, left, as Laura Ingraham and Alex Moffat as Tucker Carlson. Neither cast member will be returning for the sketch show's upcoming 48th season.

It's believed to be the biggest cast shakeup since 1985, following Michaels' return to the show after a five-year absence, when nearly all of the cast was replaced, including Billy Crystal and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

"SNL" has struggled to find its footing in recent years, with fewer political sketches after Donald Trump left the White House, and faced COVID-related obstacles. Fan-favorite players such as Bryant, Davidson and Cecily Strong have also taken extended absences from the show while filming other projects. Strong will also be absent for at least the early part of the upcoming season.

