More work for SDG roads approved

CORNWALL – Four additional county roads, including two in South Dundas, will be rehabilitated this year.

SDG Counties Council approved the contracts for additional “Now Needs” road work on County Roads 7, 19, 22, and 31 at their April 19 meeting.

The road plan was a negotiated compromise by Counties Council at the February 2022 meeting.

County Road 7 will be resurfaced from Froats Road through Dunbar to the intersection of CR7 and CR8. The work will include widening shoulders and curbing in Dunbar.

A 4.2 kilometre section of CR 31 from CR28 in Glen Becker north to Williamsburg will also be resurfaced.

The eastern 3.4 kilometre section of CR22 will also be resurfaced, and a small section of CR19 will have skim patch covering the areas most in need of work.

The tenders are split into two parts, cold-in-place rehabilitation, and hot-mix paving. Both tenders were significantly higher than planned, which prompted a discussion about dipping into reserves as the taxation funding for the projects will not cover the project costs.

Roto Mill Inc. was awarded the cold-in-place tender for $1,725,427. A joint-tender for hot mix paving with North Glengarry and South Glengarry had Blair Asphalt Products the successful bidder. That joint contract is for $4,269,634.60, of which $2,505,980 is the SDG portion.

Director of Transportation Ben deHaan said increases in asphalt prices have added costs to the projects. This year there has been a 45 per cent increase in asphalt costs.

Council unanimously supported using reserve funds to pay for the over budget projects.

Phillip Blancher, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Morrisburg Leader