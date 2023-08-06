More scorching heat across South Florida, the Keys. What forecasters say about week ahead

Grethel Aguila
·3 min read
D.A. Varela/dvarela@miamiherald.com

As children enjoy the last days of summer vacation, families may be planning some last-minute fun in the sun before school starts.

Whether it’s enjoying a day on a nearby beach or heading down to the Keys, count on the weather being hot. Soaring temperatures have become the theme of this summer.

On Sunday, the National Weather Service in Miami issued a heat advisory for Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. While temperatures are in the lower 90s, it may feel like it’s 105 degrees outside.

And in the Keys, where the weather service also issued a heat advisory Sunday, it could feel as hot as 112 degrees.

Here’s what to expect across South Florida in the days ahead.

Miami-Dade, Broward forecast

Monday is predicted to be sunny with a high of 92 degrees, though it could feel as hot as 108 outside. Forecasters expect that the weather throughout the week will mirror Monday’s. There’s also a 50% chance of showers through the day, and a 20% chance at night.

Tuesday and Wednesday will have a 60% chance of rain through the evening.

Thursday, the steamy weather continues, with a 40% chance of showers in the day and a 30% chance at night.

Friday will kick off with a 50% chance of rain, though that should dip to 40% at night.

Saturday will likely be a wet day, with a 70% chance of rain and even possible thunderstorms.

The Keys forecast

Monday, it will be sunny with a high nearing 93, much like in Miami. The weather throughout the week won’t deviate much from Monday’s, though the weather service predicts there’s a 30% chance of rain through the day.

Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to have a 40% chance of rain.

On Thursday, the heat will continue, though the chance of rain drops to 30%.

Friday will be a bit drier, with the chance of rain at 20% during the day. It’s predicted to increase to 40% at night and extend through Saturday.

How to stay safe

Avoid direct sunlight. If outside, find shady areas and reduce physical activity.

Wait until morning or evening to do outdoor activities.

Drink plenty of water or drinks with electrolytes. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty.

Use sunscreen to protect against skin damage and stave off dehydration.

Never leave infants, children or pets in a parked car, even if the windows are cracked open.

