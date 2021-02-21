More schools closed as officials take cautious approach to coronavirus variants

Parents and students at Monseigneur-Gilles-Gervais elementary school were informed by email late Saturday the institution will be closed until Tuesday in order to screen all the students.

(Radio-Canada)

The province appears to be taking a cautious approach to school outbreaks given the risks posed by variant strains of the novel coronavirus, with public health departments implementing total shutdowns at a growing number of schools.

Public health authorities in Quebec City largely completed mass testing Sunday of all 342 staff and students at Marguerite d'Youville elementary school in Cap-Rouge, where they suspected a coronavirus variant may have been circulating.

The school will remain closed and staff and students must stay home until further notice, the regional public health authority, the CIUSSS de la Capitale-Nationale, said in a statement.

"The main focus is to take extreme care with the situation, to be as aggressive as possible," the director of the CIUSSS, Dr. André Dontigny, said on Saturday.

The CIUSSS said positive test results would be screened for variant cases, with results made public once the epidemiological situation is understood.

Another mass testing campaign is unfolding at a school in Saint-Bruno, on Montreal's South Shore. Parents and students at Monseigneur-Gilles-Gervais elementary school were informed by email late Saturday the institution will be closed until Tuesday in order to screen all the students.

Earlier in the week, the Grands-Êtres elementary school in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough shut its doors until after March break because of a suspected variant case.

A letter sent by the public health department on Feb. 16 to parents at Grands-Êtres said the school had been following public health measures in response to several positive cases as of Feb. 3, but the "situation has evolved in an unfavourable manner" since then.

Public health authorities also sought to test all staff and students at Grands-Êtres.

Collège Stanislas, a private school in the Outremont borough, has moved both primary and secondary classes to remote learning for the same reason.