There is more to school than education – just ask the teachers

Empty classroom

A friend once described growing up in a loving family as “rocket fuel” for later life. But rocket fuel comes in many forms, as anyone who had the good fortune as a child to encounter a dedicated and charismatic teacher will know.

Last week I went to the funeral of such a teacher. Mrs Turner was the headmistress of my village primary school, where she taught for 30 years. Her pupils gained an indelible competence in the basics (those times tables, so penitential to learn by rote, have served me well ever since). But perhaps the most striking quality that Mrs Turner and her colleagues brought to our education was the sense that hard-won achievement was within our grasp. More than anything, we wanted not to disappoint her.

She was a strikingly glamorous figure with the beautiful, resonant voice of an actress. At her funeral, a former pupil recalled that she even looked chic (tartan trousers, cream sweater) when taking football training in the local park. She could, no doubt, have gone on to bigger jobs. But she chose to stay and serve the children of a small rural primary school.

The school days that we remembered this week belong to a lost world of Nativity plays, maypole dancing and a school fête where the prize for bowling for a pig was an actual piglet. It was, I realised soon after I began secondary school, an idyll - and idylls are strictly the stuff of recollection.

At the time, I found school hard. I was given to fainting, hated school dinners and was painfully bored by our English textbooks, but also resentful of being steered towards more ambitious works. A dismissive comment from one of my teachers as I chose a Just William book from the school library embedded a lifelong guilt about light fiction. In short, I was an anxious child, and if anxiety had been a thing in those days, I would have missed a good deal of my education.

Fast-forward to today and a dire constellation of disruptions, from the pandemic and its baleful aftermath, to the cost of living crisis and the discovery of potentially unstable concrete (Raac) in school buildings, has severed the once solid social contract between schools and families. A recent report by the public policy research agency, Public First, found a crisis in school attendance. Since 2019, absence has risen by more than 50 per cent, and parents no longer believe it is their responsibility to ensure that their children attend school every day.

To restore the damage of disrupted education is an immense task that concerns us all. My generation are the parents of today’s teachers, who face a formidable challenge: to provide the rocket fuel that will give our grandchildren an early education as remarkable as the one that Mrs Turner’s pupils gathered to celebrate last week.

Music to my ears

Among the highlights of my primary music education was learning the recorder – a skill for which my parents may have felt less than wholehearted gratitude. My father used to make us practise at the bus stop – more bearable than indoors, presumably. But 20 Yorkshire primary schools have adopted a less discordant musical introduction: the melodica, a hybrid wind instrument with a piano-style keyboard. Small, cheap and expressive, the melodica has a YouTube champion in composer Daren Banarsë, and is even in danger of becoming quite cool. Which the recorder definitely never was.

