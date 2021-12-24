More scattered rain in Sacramento forecast; winter storm snow warning for the mountains

More scattered rain was expected through Christmas Day in the Sacramento Valley combined with gusty wind as winter storms continue to move through Northern California.

The National Weather Service in Sacramento issued a winter storm warning with a series of winter storms expected to bring multiple rounds of mountain snow and gusty winds through early next week. The warning, which means there will be snow-covered roads and limited visibility, remains in effect from 4 a.m. Sunday through 10 a.m. Tuesday. Travel in the mountains was not recommended while the warning is in effect.

In Sacramento, wind gusts were expected to reach speeds of 20 to 25 mph Friday through Saturday as rain will be on the lighter-end through Friday afternoon across the Valley, said Katrina Hand, a meteorologist with the weather service in Sacramento.

She said the heaviest rainfall was expected to occur Friday night through Saturday, but the rain was expected to continue in scattered patterns. That’s how it’s been over the past few days.

“It’s coming in waves, light to moderate with gaps in between,” Hand said Friday morning.

She said downtown Sacramento had received 0.28 inches of rain over the previous 24 hours as of Friday morning. Sacramento Executive Airport had received 0.25 inches of rain, and Sacramento International Airport recorded 0.06 inches.

Hand said the scattered pattern of rain has resulted in some areas receiving more rainfall than others.

Periods of gusty, southerly winds will continue to impact NorCal today-tomorrow. Gusty winds may cause downed tree limbs & difficult driving in/around high profile vehicles. Whiteout conditions are possible in the mountains with blowing snow. Secure your holiday decorations!#CAwx pic.twitter.com/8Op9rJ0hbf — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 24, 2021

Mountain snow showers were expected to continue Friday with the next heavier round of snowfall occurring Friday evening through Saturday, according to the weather service storm warning. Snowfall was expected in areas at 2,000 to 3,500 feet elevation, but that will drop Sunday morning to areas at 1,000 to 2,500 feet.

Forecasters expect another round of heavy snow Sunday afternoon and Monday; some possible snow accumulation was expected Tuesday morning in the lower foothill areas about 1000 feet elevation, according to the storm warning issued early Friday.

The weather service said drivers in the mountains and foothills over the weekend should anticipate major travel delays and difficult road conditions through early next week; gusty winds will further reduce visibility with possible local whiteout conditions. Forecasters urged holiday travelers to pack tire-chains, warm winter clothes and extra food and water.

The weather service on Friday morning reported 24-hours snowfall totals, including 24 inches of snow at Sugar Bowl; 26 inches at Sierra Snow Lab; 26 inches at Palisades Tahoe; and 14 inches at Kirkwood.

Power outage in Lake Tahoe area

About 9,000 Liberty Utilities Lake Tahoe customers were without power Friday morning. The utility provides electricity service to about 49,000 customers in the Tahoe Basin.

Friday’s outage began about 9 a.m., the utility service announced shortly before 10 a.m. Some customers responding to the announcement on social media reported they were still without power as of 11:10 a.m.; others were still without power as of 12:10 p.m. Friday.