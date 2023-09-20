More SC pests may invade your home this fall if they’re not already. Here’s why and what to do

Summer weather is wrapping up, but that doesn’t mean South Carolinians are safe from pesky insects until next year.

While many types of insects do fade away for the season there are others active in the fall. More than a few will see a South Carolina home as a good place for shelter or as a source of water and food.

And while fall pests are nothing new, South Carolinians could face more than usual this year because of the excessive heat this summer.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the northern hemisphere had a record-warm summer season this year. North America was one of several continents that had its warmest August on record.

But what could this mean for insect pests in South Carolina this fall?

How temperature impacts insects

According to Palmetto Exterminators, daily temperatures help regulate insects’ bodily functions. And with hotter temperatures, insects’ physical activities tend to increase, which leads to increased metabolism.

“Due to the increase in metabolism, these insects will eat more and grow bigger,” Palmetto Exterminators states. “This growth in size allows insects to reproduce and multiply at much faster rates than in normal conditions.”

According to Smith’s Pest Management, hotter weather can also stress or reduce populations of natural predators, such as birds, that feed on pests. With fewer predators, pest populations can swell.

The summer heat may have boosted food availability for pests too.

“For instance, augmented plant growth can offer ample sustenance for insects and rodents, allowing them to prosper,” Smith’s pest management states.

Notable fall pests in SC

Here are among the most common insect pests South Carolinians face each fall.

Cockroaches: These insects are the most common fall pest. As temperatures fall, they instinctively seek out shelter.

Lady beetles: These insects mimic the harmless garden ladybugs. However, unlike ladybugs, they emit a terrible smell if crushed and can stain clothing and surfaces.

Mosquitoes: Though mainly considered a spring and summer nuisance, they can remain active well into the fall.

Ants: Fall is a usual time for ants to seek shelter and food inside.

Spiders: Many spiders are driven inside searching for bugs to eat, which themselves are in your home to escape the colder fall weather.

Fall pest prevention