More rain on the Prairies as cooldown continues through the weekend

After 50-70 mm of rain fell across most of southern Manitoba on Friday, the unsetteld pattern looks to continue on the Prairies. The upper trough, which is stretched from the Pacific coast to Hudson Bay, will continue to draw Arctic air south, aiding in the formation of a couple new systems this weekend. Through Monday, accumulative rainfall totals could hit 50-75+ mm in central Alberta, with higher amounts locally in thunderstorms. Parts of the aforementioned province may see storms fire up Saturday, confined to areas west of Calgary, running along the foothills and B.C. border. More the cool, unsettled pattern in the next few days, below.

THE WEEKEND: STAYING COOL, MORE RAIN FOR THE PRAIRIES, STORM RISK IN ALBERTA

Friday's rains delivered some much-needed and significant relief to areas plagued by the devastating drought that’s worsened on the Prairies this summer. Much of southern Manitoba was in an “exceptional drought” as of the July 31, 2021, update of the Canadian Drought Monitor.

More rain is expected this weekend, with accumulative totals through Monday expected to be greatest in central Alberta, where some could see 50-75+ mm of rain, with higher amounts locally in thunderstorms. A swath of 20-30 mm of rain is anticipated for areas in parts of central Alberta, southern Saskatchewan and central Manitoba.

Alberta may see the risk of thunderstorms Saturday, thanks to a low-pressure system situated in northern B.C. Most of the threat will be confined to areas west of Calgary, along the foothills and B.C. border. Most are expected to remain non-severe in nature, but some could reach warning criteria in central and northwestern sections.

Sunday will see the low move out of northern BC and bring rain to the western Prairies through Monday. Meanwhile, another low will form over the Dakotas stateside and bring an additional round of rain to southern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario through Monday, as well.

Sunday will almost be a repeat temperature-wise as Saturday, with widespread daytime highs into the mid- and upper teens across central and northern Prairies. Temps will drop to 5°C to 10°C below seasonal through Monday. The extreme southern areas of Alberta may see considerably warmer temperatures, however, reaching into the mid-20s.

BEYOND: COOLER PATTERN CONTINUES, HIGH-ELEVATION SNOW POSSIBLE

As well, another low is expected to develop over Alberta on Sunday and then move east across the Prairies Monday and Tuesday with widespread rain.

With those cooler temperatures, we'll be keeping an eye on snow for the northern Rockies from Sunday into Monday night -- stretching from northern B.C. into the northern foothills in Alberta.

Additional unsettled weather is possible late week.

Check back for the latest conditions across the eastern Prairies.