More rain for Fresno area, snow level could drop. Here’s the latest forecast

A wet-weather front moving into the central San Joaquin Valley on Monday promised to bring up to one-half inch of rainfall, and snow levels might move as low as the foothills, according to the National Weather Service.

New snowfall could total two feet in Yosemite National Park.

A series of strong storms moving in from the Pacific Ocean will continue to produce unsettled weather across the region, according to the weather service. Valley skies should clear Tuesday, but the next storm is due Wednesday.

Fresno received a trace of rain by 7 a.m. Yosemite Valley received .12 of an inch, and Huntington Lake .44.