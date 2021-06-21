Quebec sees fewer than 100 daily COVID-19 infections for first time since August

MONTREAL — Quebec today reported fewer than 100 daily COVID-19 infections for the first time since August.

The data showing 90 new cases and no additional deaths came as Quebec Premier François Legault received his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Montreal.

Legault got his booster at Olympic Stadium, administered by Régine Laurent, a well-known nurse and union leader.

He urged Quebecers to get their second dose, noting that while nearly 80 per cent have received a first needle, only about 17 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Legault says the province is looking at different ways to increase the vaccination numbers of those aged 18 to 39, a group that has been more reticent about getting the shot.

Health authorities say hospitalizations from COVID-19 dipped by two to 168, with the number of patients in intensive care stable at 39.

Also today, three more regions moved into least restrictive, green level of the province's COVID-19 response plan.

The regions of Bas-Saint-Laurent, Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean and Mauricie-Centre-du-Québec saw an easing of public health measures, including the limit on gatherings in homes, which in green zones can host up to 10 people from three different addresses.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2021.

The Canadian Press