More public open houses for power line draft report on way

Thunder Bay, Ont. — Two Waasigan Transmission Line draft environmental assessment report open houses down, two to go.

The open houses were held in Dryden and Atikokan this week regarding the oft-times controversial Hydro One project. The open houses will be followed up with two more next week at the Kaministiquia Community Centre on Tuesday and Thunder Bay’s Oliver Road Community Centre on Thursday. Both sessions will run from 5-8 p.m.

The approximately 365-kilometre Waasigan power line will run parallel to the existing power grid from the Municipality of Shuniah to Dryden with the preliminary preferred route having been selected earlier this year.

Like they did for choosing a preliminary preferred route, the assessment factors in socio-economics, Indigenous culture and values as well as the natural environment, technical and cost.

“Local community participation is integral to infrastructure development and we will integrate feedback directly into the design, development, construction and maintenance of this project,” said Hydro One director of project delivery, Sonny Karunakaran, in a news release.

“This transmission line will unlock the economic potential of Northwestern Ontario and provide a reliable supply of clean energy to Indigenous communities, municipalities, residents, and businesses. We will continue to work with Indigenous communities, residents, directly impacted property owners, and businesses at every stage of the Waasigan Transmission Line project.”

The Neighbours on the Line group opposing the transmission line’s route had raised concerns about water shed contamination, electric magnetic radiation exposure and residents losing their homesteads, with the latter being resolved when Karunakaran said in April that Hydro One would not purchase any households along the power line unless the owners were willing to sell.

As far as water contamination and radiation exposure are concerned, Karunakaran said last month they’ve consulted with national and international health agencies and are well within the guidelines of allowable levels.

In March, Karunakaran indicated that the transmission line will produce many benefits to the region including economic growth, development, job opportunities, electrical reliability, renewable generation and load growth pertaining to the mining industry.

Hydro One’s time frame to complete the development work on the project is tentatively scheduled for the end of 2024.

The draft of the Waasigan Transmission Line environmental assessment can be found online at HydroOne.com/Waasigan. Feedback on the assessment can be sent by email to Community.Relations@HydroOne.com or by phoning 1-877-345-6799 until July 7.

John Nagy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal