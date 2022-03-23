More pressure put on FA to move Man City-Liverpool semi-final away from Wembley

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andy Hampson, PA
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Manchester City
    Manchester City
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Labour has joined calls for next month’s FA Cup semi-final between Manchester City and Liverpool to be moved away from Wembley.

The clash between the Premier League’s top two clubs is due to be held at the national stadium over the Easter weekend, when no direct trains to London from the north-west are available due to long-planned engineering works.

Shadow Culture Secretary Lucy Powell has also written to the Football Association highlighting the travel and cost difficulties for fans hoping to attend the match on either April 16 or 17.

Shadow Culture Secretary Lucy Powell has written to the FA
Shadow Culture Secretary Lucy Powell has written to the FA (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Labour’s call adds to those already made by fan groups from both clubs as well as the mayors of Greater Manchester and the Liverpool City Region.

A statement from Labour read: “Labour is today calling for the Liverpool v Manchester City semi-final next month to be moved, as railway works mean it will be impossible for fans to travel to the match.

“The hotly-anticipated make-or-break fixture between two Premier League title-winners is at risk of having few fans from either team, as engineering works at London Euston and Milton Keynes mean travelling to and from the match will be practically impossible.”

City and Liverpool are the top two teams in the Premier League
City and Liverpool are the top two teams in the Premier League (Peter Byrne/PA)

Ms Powell added in her letter to the FA: “In the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, fans shouldn’t have to struggle to pay extra costs for expensive travel or overnight stays to attend the Wembley match.

“It should be a priority for the FA to ensure that fans are not excluded from attending this game due to the difficulty of travel.”

The FA, when contacted by the PA news agency, said its position has not changed since a statement on Monday in which it pledged to work with clubs and transport authorities to ensure fans would be able to travel to and from Wembley.

It is understood that the governing body has anticipated that approximately 2,500 fans from each club would have been intending to travel by rail from the north-west.

Holding the semi-finals at Wembley raises important revenue for the FA
Holding the semi-finals at Wembley raises important revenue for the FA (Nick Potts/PA)

The statement read: “The FA will be liaising closely with both Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC on all match arrangements, including supporters’ travel for the upcoming Emirates FA Cup semi-final fixture at Wembley Stadium, with further details to be announced in due course.

“We are also continuing to work with both Network Rail and National Express to find a solution so that supporters of both teams are able to travel to and from the fixture with as minimal disruption as possible.”

Holding the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley has been an important revenue-generator for the FA.

Consideration had been given to staging this year’s matches on the weekends either side – April 9-10 and 23-24 – but both could have been problematic for clubs involved in European competitions. Rail engineering works are taking place on all three weekends.

Old Trafford is already due to hold a Premier League match on April 16
Old Trafford is already due to hold a Premier League match on April 16 (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The FA is still to finalise the exact dates and kick-off times for both the City v Liverpool game and the other semi-final between Chelsea and Crystal Palace.

Old Trafford has been suggested as a potential alternative venue but is only available on April 17 due to Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Norwich the previous day.

Neither City nor Liverpool have commented. It is understood City are making enquiries about the availability of coaches to offer extra travel packages for their fans.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • Evaluating the schedules of the Raptors, Cavaliers & Bulls

    The Toronto Raptors are battling for a top-six spot in the East with two teams: Cleveland and Chicago. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at the schedules of each team and who's got the advantage as the regular season comes to a close. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • In the Mentions: Maple Leafs worth believing in

    On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar assesses the Leafs lineup post NHL trade deadline and finds reasons to remain optimistic that this year, the playoffs will be different and Toronto will finally make it past the first round.&nbsp;

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont

  • Raptors' 3-point shooting pivotal vs. Cavaliers

    A top-six playoff position in the Eastern Conference will be on the line when the Cavaliers and Raptors face off on Thursday night. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss the keys to victory. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • Lightning were the only team that could trade for Brandon Hagel

    The price on Brandon Hagel was astronomical, but the Lightning players have earned the asset dump after back-to-back championships.

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • Armoni Brooks trying to ‘adjust to the system as fast as possible’ while on 10-day contract

    The Raptors’ newest 10-day addition spoke about how to adapt to the league’s short-term contracts while still keeping his focus on the court. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Bruins sign newly acquired Hampus Lindholm to eight-year extension

    The Bruins wasted no time in locking Hampus Lindholm for the long haul.

  • VanVleet not worried about getting back in rhythm after injury

    After missing a game with a knee issue, Fred VanVleet wasn’t necessarily at 100 percent against the Bulls on Monday night. But the Raptors guard is confident it won’t take long to get back into shape. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • 5 interesting facts about Tigres UANL

    Tigres UANL is often regarded as the best football club in North America. Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • Canada's Thompson, Leman pick up podium finishes at ski cross World Cup

    Canada's Marielle Thompson finished second in the final women's ski cross World Cup event to secure a bronze medal for the season in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on Saturday. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund who finished first in the race and claimed the season title. Switzerland's Fanny Smith finished third in the event but grabbed the season's silver medal. Fellow Canadians Hannah Schmidt and Brittany Phelan finished a close fourth and fifth, respectively, in the

  • Avalanche acquire Artturi Lehkonen from Canadiens

    Colorado has made another major move ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

  • Maple Leafs acquire veteran defenceman Mark Giordano from Kraken

    TORONTO — Mark Giordano is coming home. The Maple Leafs acquired the veteran defenceman and Toronto native along with centre Colin Blackwell from the Seattle Kraken on Sunday for two second-round draft picks and a third-round selection. Giordano should provide grit, responsibility in his own zone and leadership to a blue line that also recently added the hard-nosed Ilya Lyubushkin in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes, and is hoping to get Jake Muzzin back from a concussion before the end of the r

  • Chicago Red Stars grab comeback win over Houston Dash in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Mallory Pugh scored two goals to lift the Chicago Red Stars a 3-1 win over the Houston Dash in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action on Sunday in Houston. Katie Naughton put Houston up 1-0 in the 19th minute, but the home team wasn't able to keep its lead for long as Pugh tied the game in the 27th minute. Arin Wright converted a penalty to give Chicago the lead in the 58th minute. Pugh scored her second of the night from outside the box to make it 3-1. An attendance of 4,087 at PNC