More People Are Now Eligible for Weight Loss Surgery in St. Louis

St. Louis Bariatrics

With Expanded Eligibility Guidelines, St. Louis Bariatrics Looks Forward to Helping More Patients

St. Louis, MO, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guidelines for weight loss surgery have been updated for the first time in more than 30 years by the two leading professional groups of bariatric and metabolic experts. The American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS) and the International Federation for the Surgery of Obesity and Metabolic Disorders (IFSO) released new evidence-based clinical guidelines that include expanded eligibility for bariatric surgery—meaning more people now qualify for weight loss procedures. The groups also shared positive news about the effectiveness and safety of weight loss procedures.

Highlights of the Expanded Candidacy Guidelines:

Previous guidelines restricted surgery recommendations to people with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 40 and above, or 35 if they had comorbidities. Dr. Jay Michael Snow, board-certified bariatric surgeon and ASMBS member, explains that, “updated guidelines will allow us to help people get their health on track earlier, before they are affected by serious complications of long-term obesity.”

Highlights of the updated guidelines include:



Bariatric surgery is now recommended for individuals who have a BMI of 30 or above, regardless of comorbidities, if they have not been able to achieve substantial or lasting weight loss with non-surgical methods such as diet, exercise or medications.

The BMI requirement is further decreased for individuals of Asian descent, with weight loss surgery considered for people with a BMI above 27.5 regardless of comorbidities.

St. Louis Bariatrics, the locally owned weight loss practice led by Dr. Snow, is ready to embrace the new guidelines. Dr. Snow says, “We see first-hand every day that bariatric surgery improves and saves lives and we are thrilled that years of medical advancements and high-quality clinical studies are showing how safe and effective these procedures are. The new guidelines allow us to update our candidacy requirements so we can help more people reclaim their health.” St. Louis Bariatrics offers procedures, including gastric bypass and gastric sleeve surgery, that have been proven to improve or cure obesity-related conditions such as Type 2 diabetes and hypertension.

Story continues

Long-Term Studies Prove Safety and Efficacy of Bariatric Surgery

There have been many surgical advancements since guidelines for bariatric surgery were last updated in 1991. ASMBS notes that outdated data and traditional surgery methods contributed to stigma around bariatric surgery, but today 90% of bariatric surgeries in the U.S. are laparoscopic procedures, which are safer and more effective. Multiple clinical studies show that bariatric surgery is more effective than diet and exercise and that patients enjoy long-term successful health outcomes and are able to maintain weight loss 5, 10, and 20 years after surgery.1,2





About St. Louis Bariatrics

St. Louis Bariatrics was founded by Dr. Jay Michael Snow to provide effective weight loss solutions in a compassionate and caring environment. Dr. Snow is an experienced and well-regarded bariatric surgeon and is known for his surgical skill and warm bedside manner. St. Louis Bariatrics provides a range of procedures, including Gastric Bypass, Gastric Sleeve, Gastric Balloon, Gastric Band, and Revision Surgery, as well as ongoing patient support and resources. Dr. Snow and the team at St. Louis Bariatrics are dedicated to helping patients achieve greater health, happiness, and well-being.





1 Schauer P.R. Bhatt D.L. Kirwan J.P. et al. Bariatric surgery versus intensive medical therapy for diabetes – 5-year outcomes. N Engl J Med. 2017; 376: 641-651

2 O’Brien P.E. Hindle A. Brennan L. et al. Long-term outcomes after bariatric surgery: a systematic review and meta-analysis of weight loss at 10 or more years for all bariatric procedures and a single-centre review of 20-year outcomes after adjustable gastric banding. Obes Surg. 2019; 29: 3-14





CONTACT: Dr. Jay Michael Snow (314) 366-4874 info@stlouisbariatrics.com



