More people will be around to enforce COVID-19 restrictions: Manitoba premier

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is bolstering the ranks of people who can enforce public-health orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With warm weather and a long weekend approaching, more Manitobans will be venturing outdoors, Premier Brian Pallister said Thursday. Liquor inspectors, park patrol officers, food safety inspectors and other provincial employees will join efforts already being made by police and conservation officers.

"In all, Manitoba will have more than 3,000 personnel who are able to enforce orders related to COVID-19," Pallister said.

Manitobans are currently prohibited from public gatherings of more than 10 people. There are also requirements for people who arrive from out of province to self-isolate for 14 days.

Some businesses, such as nail salons and tattoo parlours, are still required to remain closed, and other stores that have been allowed to reopen must ensure that staff and customers maintain physical distancing.

Individuals can face fines of $486, while businesses can be penalized $2,542.

Manitoba health officials reported no new COVID-19 cases Thursday, continuing a trend of zero or single-digit daily increases. One previous case that had been deemed probable turned out not to be COVID-19, so the total of confirmed and probable cases to date dropped to 289.

The number of recovered people rose to 252, leaving 30 active cases. Seven people have died from COVID-19 in the province since the pandemic began.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2020

The Canadian Press