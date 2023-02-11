More pedestrians must die for us to change dangerous cycling laws, minister told widower

The widower of a woman killed by a cyclist was told by a minister that more pedestrians needed to die before laws prosecuting dangerous cycling could match those applied to motorists.

Matthew Briggs, whose wife Kim, 44, was killed after being hit by a cyclist on an illegal bike, has revealed the comment in a letter accusing the Government of “dragging its feet” on updating road laws.

Cyclists who kill can currently only be jailed for a maximum of two years under the 1861 “furious and wanton driving” law introduced to cover horse-drawn carriages. However, motorists who cause death by dangerous driving can now be jailed for life.

Mr Briggs’s letter to Mark Harper, the Transport Secretary, highlights how his predecessor, Grant Shapps, had repeatedly promised to update laws to deter dangerous cycling.

His letter, signed by four relatives of other pedestrians killed after a collision with a cyclist, says: “We simply cannot understand why there has been no action to pass this law to prevent further misery and confusion for the families of future victims, and to give some comfort for the many more people who will be seriously injured in road collisions with cyclists.”

Ever since his wife’s death in February 2016, Mr Briggs, a father of two, has campaigned for dangerous cycling to be on a par with dangerous driving. Charlie Alliston, then 18, was sentenced to 18 months at a young offenders institution for the “wanton and furious driving” that resulted in him hitting Mrs Briggs.

Her husband’s open letter, also sent to The Telegraph, coincides with the seventh anniversary of Mrs Briggs’s death. It reveals how an unnamed minister, understood to have been from the Department for Transport (DfT), warned that more deaths may be needed before the Government changes the law.

“Previously, a minister suggested that I may have to ‘wait for another Kim Briggs to get this over the line,’” Mr Briggs, 52, wrote. “You may know that since Kim’s death there have been four similar fatalities with almost identical chaotic legal processes requiring the use of ‘wanton and furious riding’.”

Peter McCombie died after being hit by cyclist Ermir Loka, 23, who had jumped a red light in July 2020, and was jailed for two years for causing bodily harm by wanton and furious driving. Stewart McGinn, 29, was jailed for a year after he sped on his bike around a corner in Monmouth, South Wales, hitting Jane Stone, 79, who died eight days later, in June 2021.

Diana Walker, 76, died when a cyclist hit her in East London in April 2016, and the cyclist was not prosecuted. Ian Gunn, 56, died in June 2020 in south Manchester, and the cyclist was cleared of wanton and furious driving.

In August last year, Mr Shapps promised to close the legal loophole claiming grieving families “have waited far too long” for laws to punish “the selfish minority of reckless cyclists”. Mr Shapps has since been appointed to three other Cabinet positions.

Peter Walker, a signatory to the letter and who has campaigned for a change in the law ever since his wife Diana died in 2016, has amassed a dossier of correspondence with the DfT.

“It’s all bloody waffle,” said Mr Walker, 85. “The Government keeps kicking this issue into the long grass. But, we are not going to let this go.”

Christine Berridge, whose brother Peter McCombie died after a collision with a hit and run cyclist, said: “The government is pretending to act but is in fact doing nothing. How many more people will need to die before ministers change the law?”

Asked about the comments for more deaths being needed for a legal change, as well as whether ministers were “dragging their feet” or were beholden to the cycling lobby, a DfT spokesman said: "Our deepest sympathies go out to all those affected by these tragic deaths. We plan to publish our response to the cycling offences consultation as soon as we can."