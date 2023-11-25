More patrols as police target Christmas shoplifters

Norfolk Police said they often saw a spike in offences at Christmas

Police are set to carry out extra patrols to crack down on shoplifters in the run up to Christmas.

Norfolk Constabulary will be targeting King's Lynn town centre and the Hardwick retail park nearby.

The county has seen a "significant increase" in shoplifting over the past year, with incidents up 26%.

Its police and crime commissioner, Giles Orpen-Smellie, said he was "very eager" to address the issue.

According to the Office for National Statistics, there were 4,185 reported incidents of shoplifting in Norfolk in the year to June.

Mr Orpen-Smillie said: "Although this number is still below pre-pandemic levels, I suspect this isn't a true reflection of effects on the ground.

"I would emphasise, 'report, report, report', because what the constabulary doesn't know they can't deal with and, at the moment, Norfolk Constabulary are identifying suspects in 37.1% of all reported shoplifting incidents."

Norfolk Constabulary said it would work with shopkeepers to bring shoplifters to justice.

Norfolk Constabulary said tackling shoplifting in King's Lynn was a "year-round job" but that Operation Wonderland would involve more patrols around busy shopping areas, with officers "close at hand" if incidents occur.

It officially gets under way when the town's Christmas lights are switched on, on Sunday.

West Norfolk neighbourhood policing inspector, Ben Jarvis, said: "This time of year is when we can see a spike in people attempting to steal from shops.

"Often they're looking to make a bit of extra cash for Christmas. However, we know that this can have a massive impact on the shops and businesses in the town."

Shop manager Sasha Coleby said catching shoplifters required a quick response

In September, the Federation of Independent Retailers, which represents 10,000 UK shopkeepers, called for government help to tackle the rising problem of theft.

Sasha Coleby, manager of clothing shop Designs, added: "It's very personal if someone comes in and takes something.

"We had an incident a while ago where high value goods were taken, but with everyone working together the shoplifters were caught."

Story continues

Policing Minister Chris Philp said shoplifting was a "blight" on high streets and said a dedicated team of specialist analysts and officers was being put together, funded by a group of 13 retailers, to target shoplifting like organised crime.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830