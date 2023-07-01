London Pride: Crowds flock to the capital to celebrate annual parade

(AFP via Getty Images)

More than one million people are believed to have taken to the streets for the annual Pride parade in central London.

The capital was awash with rainbows and glitter as huge numbers of people turned out for the biggest celebration of the LGBT+ community in Britain.

The annual parade began at midday on Saturday from Hyde Park Corner, and passed through Oxford Circus, Piccadilly Circus and Trafalgar Square before finishing at Whitehall.

This year’s Pride parade marks 51 years since the capital saw its first march for gay rights.

As well as being a colourful party extravaganza, with five stages hosting performers including Adam Lambert and Idina Menzel, Pride has historically been a protest as well as a celebration.

Revellers were seen dancing or waving rainbow flags on the streets of London as the parade kicked off on Saturday afternoon.

There were colourful scenes across the city as huge crowds joined the brightly-coloured procession of floats, performers and dancers.

Pop hitmaker Rita Ora will perform in Trafalgar Square at 3.30pm to help mark the momentous occasion.

She joins Queen star Adam Lambert - who is headlining the event, and created its official track You Make Me Feel Mighty Real - as Idina Menzel and Todrick Hall are also performing.

It comes after activists from Just Stop Oil disrupted the parade by by sitting in front of the Coca-Cola float.

A Just Stop OIl sign (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

While the float was blocked, two other activists sprayed pink and black paint over the road.

A Met Police spokesperson said seven people were arrested for “public nuisance” shortly after the road was blocked at 1.30pm. The force said the road was cleared after around fifteen minutes and that the parade continued.

A Just Stop Oil spokesperson said: “Pride was born from protest. It speaks to how far we’ve come as a community, that high polluting industries and the banks that fund them, now see Pride as a useful vehicle for sanitising their reputations, waving rainbow flags in one hand whilst accelerating social collapse with the other.

“It is queer people, and particularly queer people of colour in the global south, who are suffering first in this accelerating social breakdown.

“What would those who instigated the gay liberation movement, during the Stonewall riots in 1969, make of the corporatised spectacle Pride has now become?”