Saints announce 2 more assistants will miss game vs. Panthers due to COVID-19 protocols

The New Orleans Saints coronavirus outbreak is growing.

The Saints said Saturday that two more coaches — defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen and pass rush specialist Brian Young — will miss Sunday’s game due to COVID-19 protocols. The team will now be without eight coaches for their game against the Carolina Panthers.

The Saints announced on Friday that seven coaches would not attend the game after reportedly six offensive assistants had tested positive for the coronavirus. Offensive assistants Jim Chaney, Declan Doyle, Phil Galiano, Curtis Johnson, Dan Roushar and Joel Thomas will miss the game. Offensive line coach Brendan Nugent was initially included in that group, though the team said Saturday that he will be able to attend after all.

The Saints have said that the remaining offensive staff will handle duties on Sunday, and the same goes for the remaining defensive staff. That job will be much more difficult for the offensive group, however, as only six assistants on that side of the ball remain.

Saints head coach Sean Paton said before the season that his entire staff had been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“The No. 1 thing is they're getting rested and getting healthy,” Payton said, via ESPN . “They get tested every day, and in the meantime, there's others here that are picking up additional work. We're meeting more collectively than all broken up into our groups. So I think overall it's gone as well as can be expected."

The Saints are currently listed as -3.5 favorites on BetMGM for Sunday afternoon’s game in Charlotte.

Packers DL coach in COVID protocol

Green Bay Packers defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery will miss their Monday night game against the Detroit Lions due to COVID-19 protocol, according to ESPN .

Montgomery has not been with the team for practice at all this week. It’s unclear if Montgomery has actually tested positive for the virus or if he was just exposed, however the entire Packers coaching staff is fully vaccinated.

The league reportedly doesn’t think that Montgomery’s case is related to the Saints’ outbreak, despite the two teams facing off in Jacksonville last weekend.