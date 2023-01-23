More net zero help needed for councils, warn MSPs

Aberdeen has introduced hydrogen-powered buses but net zero measures require major investment

Scotland's climate change targets could be missed unless local government is given more support, a Holyrood committee has warned.

The net zero, energy and transport committee said councils were best placed to achieve climate goals.

But it said they needed more help to access funding and skills amid ongoing financial pressures.

The Scottish government said it would work closely with local authorities on delivering sustainability.

The report follows a year-long inquiry into the role councils should play to achieve net zero targets.

It recommends developing a route map with guidance on how the sector should contribute.

The committee said the Scottish government should provide councils with extra financial support in future budgets, as well as helping them access specialist knowledge.

It also called for joint work on an investment strategy to attract private investors.

Convener Edward Mountain said: "Over the course of almost a year of evidence-taking, it's clear that unless key barriers facing local government are dealt with, we will not reach net zero by 2045.

"Local government is the layer of democracy closest to communities.

"They have local knowledge and capacity to lead by example and are also uniquely well-placed to form the partnerships we're going to need at a local and regional level."

'Watershed moment'

Local authority body Cosla called the report a "watershed moment" for combatting climate change.

Environment and economy spokeswoman Gail Macgregor said: "Local government is committed, locally and nationally, to leading the net zero transition.

"But Cosla has been open that local authorities can't do that effectively without the increased support of Scottish government."

The Scottish government said it would continue to work closely with local authorities on reaching climate goals.

"In 2023-24, we are increasing the resources available to local government by over £570m, a real terms increase of £160.6m or 1.3%," a spokesperson said.

They added that private investment was critical to achieving net zero and said the government would try to provide more leverage in securing such funding.