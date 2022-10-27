‘We need to do more.’ NC State sets Wellness Day in response to student deaths by suicide

North Carolina State University announced a “wellness day” without classes next week in response to a recent series of student deaths by suicide.

Chancellor Randy Woodson said Thursday in a recorded message that the campus is “hurting and asking questions over the sad and tragic loss of students this year.” Earlier this week, Woodson said a student had died near campus earlier that morning. Woodson did not identify the death as a suicide and said Raleigh Police would be investigating, though foul play wasn’t suspected.

But a university spokesperson confirmed Thursday that three students have died by suicide this year.

“Now more than ever, it’s important that we take care of ourselves and each other,” Woodson said in his message.

While the university has counseling resources, Woodson said, “At this time, we need to do more.”

On Nov. 3, the university won’t have classes, and professors will be asked to postpone deadlines that day as well as any deadlines or tests on Nov. 4.

“I recognize that one day offering class is not a fix-all solution for the way many of us are feeling, but please know that we’ll do all we can as a university to offer support and resources to help going forward,” Woodson said.

Ongoing mental health crisis

In Woodson’s message to the campus on Tuesday, he spoke about the ongoing mental health crisis in young people. The struggles NC State has faced this year speak to the larger battle with mental health issues nationwide, he wrote.

Suicide was the second leading cause of death for people ages 10-14 and 25-34, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It also consistently ranks in the top 10 causes of death for all adult Americans.

Last year, UNC-Chapel Hill reported multiple student deaths by suicide and responded by adding two well-being days to the academic calendar as well as additional mental health resources in the curriculum, The News & Observer reported.

In July 2020, the Federal Communication Commission began implementing a national mental health crisis line. The previous 1-800 number was shortened to the more easily memorable 988. Anyone in crisis can call 988, 24 hours a day to talk to suicide prevention and mental health counselors.

Story continues

A call for more help

Before Woodson announced the Nov. 4 wellness day, NC State students called upon the university administration for more to be done to help those dealing with an array of mental health issues.

The Technician, NC State’s student newspaper, published an editorial demanding greater transparency in the face of student deaths and stronger mental health resources.

Unlike other universities, NC State does not provide publicly available data on the number of students who have died on and off campus. The editorial asked for a more accessible process to provide feedback to the school regarding their mental health resources.

“The University’s display of ignorance and lack of transparency causes more harm than good and actively spreads misinformation to the campus community,” the editorial said.

Meanwhile, a petition at change.org signed by over 3,200 people also called for wellness days to be built into the school year so students can have true breaks without worrying about assignments or exams. Wellness days were implemented during the pandemic, the petition said, but weren’t always used as intended due to academic obligations.

“We work very hard, are constantly stressed, and have to teach ourselves half the time for classes we’re paying to take,” the petition said. “I want to be clear that the university isn’t solely to blame for the loss of these students. College is a very stressful time for all of us, but that stress in addition to the other things we already have going on in our personal lives can make matters much worse.”

In Woodson’s statement Tuesday, he said he recognizes the need for increased resources and acknowledged that there is room for improvement in the university’s response to mental health.

On Nov. 1, the NC State Counseling Center & Prevention Services will hold a “State of Wellness” forum at 6 p.m. in the Talley Student Union, Room 4101, to discuss such topics.

And Thursday, he said the university is looking into how to add more wellness days to the academic calendar.

“We also have a team of caring and dedicated experts developing longer term plans to provide more campus support for our students, our faculty and our staff for the remainder of the school year and beyond,” he said.

He said more information would be shared in the coming weeks.

Suicide prevention resources

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with someone, dial 988.

Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HOME to 741741. This free, confidential service is available 24/7

Resources for NC State Students

Don’t try to deal with mental health issues alone. Here’s where you can get help in NC