More mortgage pain for millions of homeowners as the Bank Rate hits 5pc

More than 1.4 million homeowners will be hammered by another surge in their mortgage bills after interest rates increased again on Thursday.

The Bank of England announced it was increasing its central interest rate to 5pc, meaning the 639,000 mortgage borrowers on tracker rates will see their payments go up by £569 a year on average, according to trade body UK Finance.

Another 773,000 on standard variable rates (SVRs) will be hit with increases of £363 a year.

The Bank Rate is now at its highest level since April 2008.

Homeowners on fixed-rate deals will be under even more pressure when they refinance, with the average two-year fixed rate reaching 6.19pc, according to analysts Moneyfacts. The average five-year fixed rate is at 5.82pc.

Around 800,000 borrowers are due to remortgage in the next six months, with a further 1.6 million fixed-rate deals due to expire next year.

Markets are now expecting interest rates to hit 6pc by the end of the year because of stubbornly high inflation, which is already being priced in by lenders.

Forecasts from the research consultants Capital Economics showed that this would lead to mortgage rates increasing to 6.5pc.

Homeowners with tracker deals will now be paying £464 more per month than they were in December 2021, when Bank Rate was just 0.1pc, according to UK Finance. Borrowers on an SVR have been hit with a £295 surge.

The average mortgage with a tracker rate is £113,825, while with an SVR it is £72,676.

David Hollingworth, of broker L&C Mortgages, said many borrowers took out tracker deals in the aftermath of the disastrous mini-Budget last autumn, which caused a temporary spike in two-year fixed rate mortgages to 6.65pc.

At that point a tracker deal was a much cheaper option – around 2.5pc – but those borrowers will have seen their repayments creep up over the past few months. The average tracker rate was 5.49pc on Wednesday, according to Moneyfacts.

Meanwhile fixed rates had reduced, before spiking again since May.

Mr Hollingworth said: “They [people on trackers] might now be kicking themselves that they didn’t switch back to a fixed rate earlier. It’s worth reviewing how they feel about variable rates because the outlook for the Bank Rate has changed.”

Aaron Strutt, of broker Trinity Financial, said some homeowners are now taking out shorter two-year fixed rates and two-year trackers because they are “hoping that rates will come down again over the foreseeable future”.

He said others are dealing with the “ongoing uncertainty” in the mortgage market by opting for five-year fixes, which are cheaper than two-year fixes.

With lenders constantly withdrawing and repricing deals with very little notice, Mr Strutt said “people need to act more quickly than normal”.

“Have you already paid off your mortgage? Are the Bank Rate rises merely good news for your savings? We’d like to hear from you. Get in touch in the comments, or by emailing money@telegraph.co.uk”