More money in the bank for insiders who divested US$4.1m worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) shares last year

Even though The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) stock gained 4.5% last week, insiders who sold US$4.1m worth of stock over the past year are probably better off. Selling at an average price of US$191, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best move for these insiders because their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

PNC Financial Services Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP and Head of Corporate & Institutional Banking, Michael Lyons, sold US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$183 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$156. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In total, PNC Financial Services Group insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At PNC Financial Services Group Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at PNC Financial Services Group. Specifically, Executive VP and Head of Corporate & Institutional Banking Michael Lyons ditched US$584k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership Of PNC Financial Services Group

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. PNC Financial Services Group insiders own 0.3% of the company, currently worth about US$220m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About PNC Financial Services Group Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. On the plus side, PNC Financial Services Group makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for PNC Financial Services Group you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

