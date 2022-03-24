Spring Statement: Rishi Sunak accused of not doing enough for poorest households

·5 min read
Woman looking at supermarket shelves
Woman looking at supermarket shelves

Rishi Sunak has been accused of not doing enough to help the poorest as the cost of food and energy increases at its fastest rate for 30 years.

The Resolution Foundation and Institute for Fiscal Studies think-tanks said Mr Sunak could have done more to protect those hit hardest by rising costs.

Planned increases in benefits will be much smaller than the rise in the cost of living this year.

The chancellor insisted that he would help "hard-working British families".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also hinted more help for people struggling was on its way in the coming months.

"The cost of living is the single biggest thing we're having to fix, and we will fix it," the prime minister told LBC Radio, adding: "As we go forward, we need to do more".

It comes as the government's own forecasters, the Office for Budget Responsibility, said UK households faced the biggest drop in living standards since records began in the 1950s.

Mr Sunak sought to address the rising cost of living in his Spring Statement on Wednesday, cutting 5p from fuel duty and taking some of the sting out of April's National Insurance rise by increasing the point at which workers have to start paying it.

But the Institute for Fiscal Studies' (IFS) director Paul Johnson said the measures announced by Mr Sunak "will still not be enough to protect poorer households from a significant hit to their living standards".

He said that the 3.1% planned increase in benefits compares to an inflation rate, which tracks how the cost of living increases over time, now expected to average nearly 8% over the year.

"The inflation rate experienced by poorer households will be even higher than that," he added.

"While benefit levels will catch up with inflation next year, that will be of little comfort to those budgeting week to week or to those who are unemployed this year but not next year.

"It is hard to understand the lack of action on this front."

New analysis from the Resolution Foundation also suggests that 1.3 million more people would be pushed into "absolute poverty" from April.

Its estimate includes 500,000 children. It's defined as having an income less than 60% of the middle-earner in 2010-11.

That would bring the total number of people classed as being in absolute poverty to 12.5 million, the biggest rise seen outside of a recession.

Torsten Bell, its chief executive, said: "It means we're all getting worse off, and at the bottom end you're having to cut essentials because you don't have lots of luxury spending to go in the first place. I think that is really serious."

Mr Bell pointed out the changes would provide "some help" to families on higher and middle-incomes.

But he added: "It means we're all getting worse off, and at the bottom end you're having to cut essentials because you don't have lots of luxury spending to go in the first place. I think that is really serious."

Mr Sunak also used Wednesday's statement to promise to cut 1p in the pound from income tax by the next general election in 2024, when he said the UK economy would be in better shape than it is now.

Labour's shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said Mr Sunak had failed to understand the scale of the cost of living crisis.

"I think most people are looking at their pay packets now and looking at their taxes, and saying these promises in the future are not going to help me pay these bills this year," she told the BBC.

"I was incredibly surprised that the chancellor didn't do anything yesterday with rising gas and electricity bills, when the profits being made by North Sea oil and gas companies are at near-record highs."

Mr Sunak insisted the measure he announced on Wednesday would protect the most vulnerable.

"It's absolutely right we support people on the lowest incomes. I'm confident that the policies we put in place are doing that," he told Today.

He insisted that the energy bill rebate announced recently would also "help people meet the rising price of energy", when the price cap changes in April.

Asked if he would provide further help with energy bills before October, he said: "We will have to see where we are in the autumn."

The OBR's latest forecast predicted that inflation, which measures the change in the cost of living over time, is set to hit a 40-year high of 8.7% in the final three months of 2022.

Rising prices and tax hikes mean living standards will not recover to their pre-pandemic level until 2024-25, it said.

Banner saying &#39;Get in touch&#39;
Banner saying 'Get in touch'

How is the cost of living crisis affecting you? Share your experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:

If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • If Ontario wants to lower food bank use it needs to raise income supports, report warns

    Governments need to continue to raise the minimum wage and social support benefits in the face of inflation and rent increases if they want to keep food bank usage from rising, researchers and advocates warn. According to a research paper released Wednesday by University of Calgary researchers on Toronto's Daily Bread Food Bank visits from January 2014 to March 2020, usage increased by 53 per cent and correlated most strongly with the rise in rent and food prices. "Payments are not keeping up wi

  • Boris Johnson calls on allies to 'step up' support for Ukraine

    Boris Johnson has said allies must “step up” support for Ukraine with sanctions and defensive military equipment as he warned Vladimir Putin is determined to “double down” on the invasion.

  • Mill acts on long-awaited water treatment facility

    SAINT JOHN • A multimillion-dollar water treatment facility is expected to come to the west side pulp and paper mill five years after its owner Irving Pulp & Paper, Limited was fined for environmental violations. More than $150 million worth of environmental upgrades were announced by Irving Pulp & Paper, Limited this week. The proposed upgrades include a new environmental treatment facility, as well as a cooling water heat exchanger and pumphouse closer to the mill. The new treatment facility p

  • Lloyd's of London warns Ukraine crisis will be 'major claim'

    Lloyd's revealed it swung out of the red last year, posting a £2.3bn pre-tax profit up from a £900m loss in 2020.

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont

  • Youth hockey player who was racially abused on ice calls for more education in sport

    A youth hockey player is sharing his experience with racism on the ice in the hope it will spark more discussion and education around race in the sport's community. Earlier this season, 16-year-old Zaya Morro from Courtenay, B.C., was called a racial slur on the ice after a hit. "It completely caught me off guard," he said. He said players in his league often "chirp" at one another — the practice of trash-talking an opponent to unnerve and distract them — but nothing this serious had come up dur

  • Hurricanes' Niederreiter suspended 1 game for slashing

    NEW YORK (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes forward Nino Niederreiter has been suspended for one game by the NHL for slashing Washington Capitals forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby during Friday night's game. The incident occurred at 13:43 of the first period. Niederreiter was assessed a minor penalty for slashing. The Hurricanes, who lead the Metropolitan Division, lost 4-3 in a shootout to the Capitals in the opening game of a four-game homestand. Niederreiter will miss Sunday's game against the New York Ra

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Raptors' 3-point shooting pivotal vs. Cavaliers

    A top-six playoff position in the Eastern Conference will be on the line when the Cavaliers and Raptors face off on Thursday night. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss the keys to victory. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • Ex-ESPN reporter Jonah Keri sentenced to jail for assault, threats against ex-wife and child

    Keri pled guilty to charges of assault, death threats and criminal harassment against his former wife and a minor, previously reported to be their child.

  • Why Kyle Dubas is irked by the Blackhawks

    Toronto's pursuit of netminder Marc-Andre Fleury became public knowledge, prompting the Maple Leafs GM to call out Chicago's rookie executive Kyle Davidson through the media.

  • Chicago Red Stars grab comeback win over Houston Dash in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Mallory Pugh scored two goals to lift the Chicago Red Stars a 3-1 win over the Houston Dash in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action on Sunday in Houston. Katie Naughton put Houston up 1-0 in the 19th minute, but the home team wasn't able to keep its lead for long as Pugh tied the game in the 27th minute. Arin Wright converted a penalty to give Chicago the lead in the 58th minute. Pugh scored her second of the night from outside the box to make it 3-1. An attendance of 4,087 at PNC

  • VanVleet not worried about getting back in rhythm after injury

    After missing a game with a knee issue, Fred VanVleet wasn’t necessarily at 100 percent against the Bulls on Monday night. But the Raptors guard is confident it won’t take long to get back into shape. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Armoni Brooks trying to ‘adjust to the system as fast as possible’ while on 10-day contract

    The Raptors’ newest 10-day addition spoke about how to adapt to the league’s short-term contracts while still keeping his focus on the court. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.